Abu Dhabi to grant citizens $2bn in homes, land, mortgages

Abu Dhabi’s government is granting AED7.2 billion ($2bn) in homes, land parcels and mortgage loans to more than 6,100 citizens in the emirate ahead of the UAE’s National Day on December 2, the Abu Dhabi Media Office has reported.

The government will also exempt some retirees and families of deceased citizens from mortgage repayments, the media office said on Twitter.

Under the direction of Khalifa bin Zayed, Mohamed bin Zayed orders AED7.2bn worth of housing loans, homes and land for citizens to coincide with 49th National Day celebrations.

Dr Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, chairman of the department of community development, said: “The third housing benefits package demonstrates the wise leadership’s keenness to provide all means of support and prosperity to achieve a high quality of life for citizens.

“The package for this year is an extension of all efforts to ensure a decent life for them and their families.”

The total breakdown of the package includes 3,099 plots of land, 2,000 housing loans and 601 homes, which were granted to citizens in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra, as well as home loan repayment exemptions for 381 citizens, worth AED340m.

Citizens make up a small minority of the UAE’s predominately expatriate population. Many have suffered from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and oil price collapse has wreaked havoc on the country’s economy.

Jaber Mohammed Ghanem Al Suwaidi, director general of the Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi and chairman of the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, said: “The leadership is committed to providing good quality housing and a high standard of living for citizens and families in order to build a strong and connected community that enhances the development and progress of the country, and ensures citizens’ wellbeing.”

