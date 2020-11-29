Bahrain awards over 1,000 tenders in first nine months of 2020 worth $2.7bn

Bahrain awarded 1,022 tenders in the first nine months of 2020 worth a total of $2.7 billion, according to new data released by Bahrain’s Tender Board – the country’s government procurement regulator.

In terms of value of contracts, the oil sector took the lion’s share awarding 134 tenders worth $733.8 million, followed by the construction and engineering industry, winning 162 tenders worth a combined $704.8m – the government’s extensive pipeline of major infrastructure projects is currently valued at $32bn.

The construction and engineering sector was followed by the aviation sector, materials and equipment, and finally the services sector, which saw a total of $501.3m, $471.5m and $256.1m worth of tenders awarded respectively.

Chairman of the Tender Board, Shaikh Nayef bin Khalid Al Khalifa, said: “This robust performance is indicative of Bahrain’s commitment and ability to remain open for business even in times of crisis. Of particular note is the consistently high value of contracts in the kingdom’s thriving construction and engineering sector, testament to the rich opportunity on offer owing to our extensive, multi-billion dollar pipeline of projects there.”

Bahrain Tender Board chairman, Shaikh Nayef bin Khalid Al Khalifa

As for the purchasing authorities, Tatweer Petroleum topped the list for highest total value of tenders issued, worth a combined $711.7m. Gulf Air followed close behind, awarding some $488m of tenders, followed by the Electricity & Water Authority; the Ministry of Works, Municipalities Affairs & Urban Planning; and the Ministry of Housing, which awarded a combined $343.6m, $254.3m and $240.4m of contracts respectively.