Countdown to Brexit: what’s in store for the UK-Gulf relationship?

The deadline for Britain sealing a favourable trade deal with the European Union (EU) is little more than a month away.

But according to Gulf experts, whether the UK clinches a deal or no-deal by December 31, the coming years will likely see much closer economic ties formed between Britain and the GCC as a matter of course.

Behind-the-scenes discussions to forge closer Gulf-UK trade ties have taken place since the UK-wide Brexit referendum in June 2016. Almost immediately after taking office in July 2016, former UK Prime Minister Theresa May visited China, US, India and the GCC Summit in Bahrain.

May was only the second Western leader to attend the summit in 2016 and the first British PM to attend the event.

Her visit was preceded by an October 2016 visit by then Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs, Boris Johnson, who discussed a GCC trade deal with the UAE’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

“This initial jockeying for positioning and the many subsequent high-level trade delegations to the region show how important sealing a GCC trade deal is for the British government,” Wes Schwalje, COO of Dubai-headquartered government research firm Tahseen Consulting, told Arabian Business.

The Gulf is one of the UK’s largest export destinations, with its total exports to GCC member states worth over £30 billion in 2019. As a bloc, the GCC is Britain’s third largest non-EU export destination behind the US and China.

“With the UAE and Saudi Arabia making up the bulk of the trade relationship, they have been the primary focus of trade discussions,” commented Schwalje.

Formal trade review

In November this year, British diplomats met with the GCC Secretary General Dr Nayef Al-Hajraf to discuss the progress of its recently signed Joint Trade and Investment Review (JTIR) and formally establish the terms of reference for the project.

The review aims to identify existing trade barriers and strengthen bilateral trade and investment ties between the UK and GCC countries.

In the event of a ‘no-deal’ Brexit, the UK could cultivate a more “independent and proactive” approach to strengthening the Gulf-UK relationship, said Schwalje.

Wes Schwalje, COO of Dubai-headquartered government research firm Tahseen Consulting

“In particular, the UK would not have its hands tied by the stalled EU-GCC free trade agreement discussions which have languished since 1990 with little progress,” he added.

However, referring to the current tensions within the GCC, Schwalje predicts that bilateral discussions are likely to progress faster than multilateral GCC-wide discussions.

“In terms of expediency, you’ll likely see bilateral deals pursued with the UAE and Saudi Arabia as a priority with a view to expanding talks to include the other GCC countries shortly after,” he said.

According to Professor Stephen Thomas, Associate Dean, MBA Programmes at City University of London’s Business School (formerly Cass), regional tensions around the Gulf are also “reinforcing” the allure of the UK as a desirable destination.

“The long-standing diplomatic, cultural and business links between the two countries will be further encouraged as the UK seeks new post-Brexit trade deals,” he said. “The GCC countries are in prime position to benefit from these developments.”

Chris Doyle, director at the London-based Council for Arab British Understanding (Caabu) said that Britain would be seeking “better, more favourable” trading terms with a host of countries, including the Gulf.

“The UK has to demonstrate that it’s open for business and reaching out to countries beyond the EU. I think this will be even more pronounced as Britain attempts to drag the economy out of the hole that the pandemic has created,” Doyle said. “As coronavirus recedes, and if the vaccine works, reaching out to new countries for deals will be an absolutely necessary part of the government’s strategy.”

Chris Doyle, director at the London-based Council for Arab British Understanding (Caabu)

Britain’s imminent exit from EU rule could yet prove a boon for Gulf relations, the UAE Ambassador to the UK recently told Arabian Business.

“Brexit offers the chance to create more growth opportunities as both countries aim to remove their border and trade barriers, which in turn enhances market access,” Mansoor Abulhoul said.

The ambassador explained that the UAE is shifting towards a diversified and knowledge-based economy with a focus on technology and innovation, including sustainable energy and clean tech.

These are areas for potential collaboration with the UK, he said.

“The UAE is a leader in developments such as artificial intelligence, biopharma and digitised healthcare – including its state-of-the-art Covid-19 response, clean energy and innovations in automation,” he said.

“As a tech trailblazer in Europe, the UK is an ideal partner for moving forward on new innovations. Whether that looks like knowledge-sharing or favourable technology commerce agreements, this is likely to be forefront of future cooperation.”

Mansoor Abulhoul, the UAE’s ambassador to the UK

The UK leaves the Brexit transition period, and the EU’s Single Market and Customs Union, on December 31. If an agreement is not ratified by then the UK and EU will trade on no deal World Trade Organisation (WTO) terms from January 1 2021 – making British goods more expensive and harder to sell in Europe.

While it was an EU member, the UK was automatically part of around 40 trade deals which the EU had with more than 70 countries. So far, more than 20 of these existing deals have been rolled over and will start on 1 January 2021 – representing about eight percent of total UK trade. But it remains to be seen whether the remaining deals will be ready in time.

Five things we learned