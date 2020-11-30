Revealed: the emotional stress caused by Lebanon’s economic crisis

The ongoing economic crisis crippling Lebanon has had a hugely detrimental impact on the emotions of the local population, according to new research.

Gallup’s 2020 Global Emotions report revealed that the Lebanese people have experienced extreme emotional turmoil, with sadness, anger and stress levels soaring 25 percent last year.

It added that “no other country saw negative experiences skyrocket as much as Lebanon in 2019”.

Gallup said its Positive and Negative Experience Indexes measure life’s intangibles — feelings and emotions — that traditional economic indicators such as GDP were never intended to capture.

Each index provides a real-time snapshot of people’s daily experiences, offering leaders insights into the health of their societies that they cannot gather from economic measures alone.

The 2020 Global Emotions Report is based on more than 175,000 interviews with adults in more than 140 countries in 2019.

War-torn Afghanistan posted the lowest Positive Experience Index score in the world at 38, for the third year in a row. Lebanon posted the next-lowest index score, at 45, marking a new low for the country, which has been embroiled in political and economic turmoil in 2019 that drew hundreds of thousands of protesters to the streets.

Decades of government corruption, financial mismanagement and external interference have led to a dire situation in Lebanon, contributing to a growing wave of anger, frustration and despair.

Lebanon’s score on the Positive Experience Index dropped 12 points in a year — the largest decline for any country between 2018 and 2019.

Gallup said the Lebanese were substantially less likely in 2019 to say they had experienced each of the five positive experiences; most notably, the percentages who said they experienced enjoyment and felt well-rested declined by 18 and 19 points, respectively.

After years of posting some of the highest scores in the world on the Negative Experience Index, Iraq topped the list in 2019 with a score of 51.

Lebanese adults experienced the most emotional whiplash of any population in the world between 2018 and 2019; their Positive Experience Index score dropped 12 points, while their Negative Experience Index score rose 18 points.

The percentage of Lebanese who experienced sadness more than doubled, from 19 percent to 40 percent, and nearly twice as many were angry in 2019 (43 percent) as in 2018 (23 percent). Levels of stress, worry and pain also soared to record levels in 2019.

Lebanese adults’ ratings of their lives in general also dropped to a historic low in 2019, with just 4 percent rating their lives positively enough to be considered “thriving” — the worst score in Gallup’s record for the country.

Only Afghanistan, a nation torn by decades of war, underdevelopment and a major drug trade, had worse numbers than Lebanon.