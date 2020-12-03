How Joe Biden might work with Saudi Arabia on regional issues

The administration of incoming US President Joe Biden is likely to overcome objections from the left-wing of the Democratic party to come together with Saudi Arabia to work on addressing important regional issues of mutual importance.

According to ambassador Douglas Silliman, the president of the DC-based Arab Gulf States Institute of Washington (AGSIW), expanding Arab normalisation with Israel, as well as on reigning in Iranian-backed groups in Iraq and Syria, will be high on the agenda.

Prior to joining the AGSIW, Silliman served as US ambassador to Iraq between 2016 and 2019, and US ambassador to Kuwait from 2014 to 2016. In 2013 and 2014, he was a senior advisor in the Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs at the state department. Previously, he was deputy chief of mission as the US embassy in Baghdad, Iraq from 2012 to 2013.

Throughout his career at the State Department – which began in 1984 – he also held a variety of posts in Iraq, Turkey, Pakistan and Tunisia, among other locations.

In an interview with Arabian Business, Silliman said that among many US allies across the Middle East – particularly Saudi Arabia – there are concerns that Biden will be “Obama 3.0” and return to policies that were unpopular with some Arab leaders.

“In Saudi Arabia, there is real concern about the direction that Biden might take,” he said. “The pressure to do more to put pressure on Saudi Arabia will come from the progressive left [of the Democratic party].”

This pressure, he added, will come from members of the party who will expect Biden to do more to promote human rights in the region and end Saudi military operations in Yemen.

In the past, Biden has been critical of Saudi Arabia but President Donald Trump’s administration has enjoyed warm relations with the kingdom’s leadership, with the president choosing to go to Riyadh on his first overseas visit in 2017.

But Silliman (pictured above) predicted a change of mind by Biden. “Once you get into the White House and are dealing with an important country that is a friend, if not historic ally, of the United States, your perspective has got to change,” he said. “My guess is that the rhetoric from the campaign is going to be moderated some as they realise they [need to have] Saudi Arabia on board.”

Silliman added that the two sides are likely to work together on expanding Arab normalisation with Israel, as well as on reigning in Iranian-backed groups in Iraq and Syria, addressing Iranian cruise and ballistic missile programmes and returning to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action in some form.

“There is going to be some sort of a reckoning on both sides,” he added. “Both sides will realise it is better to work together than to simply reject each other.”

At a wider level, Silliman said that the Biden team will need to “disentangle” US foreign policy objectives in the Arabian Gulf from domestic political issues at home.

“There has been a lot of politicitisation of US relations with the Gulf,” he said. “[Trump] has gone out of his way to support the leadership of most of the countries of the Gulf… the close relation is so tied in people’s minds to the policies of the Trump administration.”

“The Biden team will need to disentangle the political objections from how the Gulf, as traditional allies, can be helpful in pushing Biden’s foreign policy in the future.”