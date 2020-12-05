$2.6bn plan unveiled to revive Lebanon’s fortunes after Beirut port disaster

The European Union (EU), the United Nations (UN) and the World Bank Group (WBG) have launched an 18-month Lebanon Reform, Recovery and Reconstruction Framework (3RF) at a total cost of $2.58 billion.

Amid European accusations that Lebanese officials are hindering reform efforts, the landmark response plan aims to help Lebanon address the urgent needs of the population affected by the Port of Beirut explosion on August 4, which killed more than 200 people, injured more than 6,500 and destroyed thousands of homes and properties.

The plan also aims to address related governance, recovery and reconstruction challenges.

3RF estimates that priorities for the people-centred recovery track will cost $584 million, of which $426 million is required for the first year.

The costs of the reform and reconstruction track are estimated at $2 billion. Widespread damage and large reconstruction needs will require mobilising a mix of resources through public-private partnerships.

A Lebanon Financing Facility (LFF) will be set up to receive grant funding from donors for the implementation of the 3RF and to channel support directly to Lebanese people and businesses that have been impacted by the explosion.

Ralph Tarraf, the ambassador of the European Union to Lebanon, told Arabian Business: “Lebanon is in a very deep economic crisis, which is not the result of external factors only. Unfortunately, the Lebanese decision makers have failed their people in recent decades. I believe that we need to work together to overcome this crisis in the interest of the Lebanese people.

“We discussed reforms and ways to improve the functioning of the Government and other State institutions. We have to respect Lebanon’s sovereignty. We are not here to prescribe specific issues; we are here to assist the government and to encourage political decision makers to take appropriate decisions capable of getting Lebanon out of this crisis.”

He added: “It’s not a question of trust, it’s a question of specificity. Lebanese politicians are listening to reform plans but certainly not responsive, from here the 3RF is another opportunity, another hope. We will continue our efforts through persuasion and highlighting what needs to be done to achieve a better outcome for the Lebanese people.”

Tarraf stressed that restoring the trust of the Lebanese people in state institutions is “imperative for a successful recovery”.

!To that end, the government needs to assume responsibility and urgently adopt credible structural reforms… Lebanon needs a new governance model that ensures that state institutions serve people’s needs and address the multiple crises the country faces,” he added.

Najat Rochdi, the UN deputy special coordinator, resident and humanitarian coordinator for Lebanon, said: “The 3RF is fundamentally for the people, it is about meeting their critical needs, safeguarding their basic rights, giving them a voice and a place in policy making. The 3RF provides a vision for ‘Building Back Better’, a plan to prevent a full-scale humanitarian catastrophe.”

Saroj Kumar Jha, the regional director of the Middle East Department of the World Bank, told Arabian Business: “There is a social dimension in the reform, recovery and reconstruction framework, in helping people and small businesses, which many in the Lebanese middle class depend on for their jobs and income. There is also a social dimension to the recovery and protection of jobs.”

He added: “What matters to us is good governance, enabling business involvement and stabilising the financial sector. The government and parliament are working together to implement the reforms. I am therefore very optimistic that all the political blocks in Lebanon are beginning to deal with economic and financial sector issues, without which it is very difficult for the economy to recover.

“The economy has been in recession for quite some time and our projections are not good at all. Beyond the figures, we’re more concerned about employment, poverty, distress, deprivation and hunger, and we remind everyone that it’s time for decisive action,” he concluded.

The 3RF aims to achieve three central goals:

A people-centered recovery that addresses people’s basic needs, restores their livelihoods, improves social justice for all and ensures participatory decision-making

Reconstruction of critical assets, services, and infrastructure that provide equal access to quality basic services for all and enable sustainable economic recovery

Implementation of reforms as an essential requirement to restore trust, support reconstruction and improve governance.

The 3RF pursues two parallel tracks:

A socio-economic recovery track that addresses the urgent needs of the most vulnerable populations and small businesses affected by the explosion

A reform and reconstruction track focusing on critical reforms to address governance and recovery challenges in Lebanon, which are prerequisites for mobilising international support for reconstruction beyond the recovery track.

With people at the heart of this response plan, the framework is structured around four strategic pillars: