GCC family-led businesses remain optimistic despite coronavirus blow to revenues

Family led businesses in the Middle East are optimistic about the future despite the ongoing challenges and risks posed by the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new survey.

Three-quarters of family offices, which have a long-standing history across the GCC as both pioneers and a key pillar of the economy, expect revenues to return to 2019 levels within the next 18 months.

Deloitte’s second Middle East Family Office Survey, which interviewed more than 80 of the most prominent family groups across the Middle East, explored how they navigated the crisis, their areas of focus, and how they feel about the future.

It found that optimism has emerged as a dominant theme despite the coronavirus crisis. While 70 percent of the families reported that revenue has reduced by 10 percent or more over the past 12 months, 75 percent are predicting a rebound by mid-2022.

Expansion through new products and markets remains one of the key priorities together with cost rationalisation and wider transformation exercises, the survey said.

Resilience was also explored at a country level with responses highlighting that the largest economies are deemed to be both the most impacted but also the most primed to recover.

“This year’s edition of the Middle East Family Office survey was particularly interesting and the results equally surprising as we would expect areas like optimism to rank low or not appear at all as a theme. Each aspect of the family ecosystem was explored from the governance and succession of the family, the challenges and opportunities within their operating businesses and investments, and the outlook and structuring of their private wealth,” said Scott Whalan, partner and Financial Advisory’s Family Office leader, Deloitte Middle East.

According to the survey, succession is the top priority for family governance with almost half of all respondents selecting this as one of their top three areas of focus. Nearly 60 percent of respondents felt their legal family governance framework is currently not fit for purpose.

Sustainability continues to be paramount for regional families, in particular, the ability to transition leadership. The survey results demonstrate that 14 percent of respondents consider their next generation is able to lead immediately, with 64 percent believing they will be ready to lead within the next five years.

From a private wealth lens, the Deloitte survey found that many of the families were braced for impact, with technology and risk management standing out as the most exposed areas going into the pandemic.

Looking ahead, the update of investment strategies remains a priority with 67 percent of family offices planning to invest over the next 12-18 months across both regional and international markets.

“The resilience across the entire family ecosystem has been tested by the recent pandemic. Whilst many families have successfully adapted and realigned priorities, further work remains across areas such as succession planning, private wealth structures, and optimizing business performance and investment portfolios. The theme has shifted from one of pessimism to optimism as families focus on positioning to thrive in the new normal,” added Whalan.

Prior to the pandemic, family offices were already in a state of consolidation and reviewing their existing investment mandates.

According to the Global Family Office Report 2019 from UBS and Campden Wealth Research, 55 percent of family offices were expecting a market downturn in 2020 and half had begun shifting their investment strategies to reduce risk.