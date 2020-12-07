Kuwaiti princess calls for quota system to help females secure parliament roles

Sheikha Intisar AlSabah has called for a quota system to be introduced into the Kuwaiti Parliament in order to ensure a greater number of females can participate in the political future of the country.

The recent elections saw voters replace more than half of the sitting parliament, with 31 new members, including 22 who have never served in parliament. Most significantly, however, is none of the 28 women candidates were elected, including the only female member of the outgoing chamber.

Sheikha Intisar, who is a Kuwaiti philanthropist, entrepreneur, author, film producer, columnist and a princess of the ruling family of Kuwait, is also a champion of female empowerment.

She told Arabian Business: “For sure a quota should be implemented as deep ingrained beliefs about women’s inability to lead can only change once they see successful leaders in politics. Also unfortunately parties so far don’t include females so a quota would ensure parties getting females on board.”

In an interview with Arabian Business just last month, Sheikha Intisar spoke of a desire to have 50 percent members of the government female in Kuwait. “I think within the next four years, yes,” she said.

Some 568,000 Kuwaitis, just under half of the citizen population, were eligible to choose from 326 candidates, and the parliamentary turnover rate was similar to 2016. Pollsters reported a high turnout in the key OPEC member, which punches above its weight in mediating regional disputes, including the rift between regional powerhouse Saudi Arabia and major natural gas exporter Qatar.

Despite the setback from the latest elections, Sheikha Intisar insisted there were positives to be taken.

She explained: “The positives are more women are coming forward to be elected, that is the biggest positive. It means courage is being gained by more and more women. This will in time break the ceiling.”