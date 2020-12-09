Why the Abraham Accords could bring the UAE closer to Washington

The UAE’s normalisation of ties with Israel will allow the two countries to work together to address regional issues, which in turn will make the UAE increasingly important to American policymakers, according to Middle East experts from global think tank Chatham House.

In August, the UAE and Bahrain agreed to formally normalize their relationship with Israel, becoming the first countries in the Arabian Gulf to join Egypt and Jordan in doing so. The agreement – popularly known as the Abraham Accords – was officially signed at the White House on September 15.

Sudan later joined the US-brokered agreement as well, with various American officials predicting that more Arab states would follow.

In a recent webinar on the possible direction the incoming Biden administration will take in the Middle East, Sanam Vakil, deputy director and senior research fellow for Chatham House’s Middle East and North Africa programme, said that the Abraham Accords are likely to leave the UAE in good standing with the new presidential administration.

“The UAE and Israel have been frustrated with the US role and commitment to its traditional partners over the past decade, from the Obama administration forward,” she said. “There has been greater US detachment and prioritization of domestic policies, as well as larger geopolitical tensions with Russia and China.”

“This has resulted in the US pursuing inconsistent policies,” Vakil added, citing sudden – and sometimes reversed – decisions to withdraw troops from the region, as well as failures to follow through on diplomatic ‘red lines’ as examples. “We’ve seen that sort of schizophrenic policy from both the Obama administration and the Trump administration.”

Sanam Vakil, deputy director and senior research fellow for Chatham House’s MENA programme

The warm relations between the UAE and Israel, Vakil explained, leave the UAE in a good place with regards to the Biden administration when it comes into office on January 20.

“The Biden administration has thus far been quite welcoming of the Abraham Accords,” she said. “I see the Abraham Accords as trying the two [the UAE and Israel] partners together in a trilateral agreement, making them very relevant in Washington. Not just with Republicans, but in a bi-partisan manner.”

Among the issues that the allies could collectively work to address, according to Chatham House, are countering Iran and its proxies across the region, as well as their shared concern over Turkey and Islamist political organizations in various countries.

“I don’t think they’re going to take a one-size-fits-all approach. I think they will have a very tailored strategy,” Vakil said. “They see themselves, at a high-level, as partners who have a similar vision for the region. That’s one that doesn’t support Islamist groups and wants to see greater economic integration.”

Vakil added that “ultimately, this gives them relevance in Washington.”

“[The accords] also allow them, in the longer-term trajectory, to be really seen globally as influential players that have a vision that is perhaps relatively supported in Europe as well,” she said. “It’s a very ambitious agenda.”

The Biden administration has thus far been quite welcoming of the Abraham Accords

In a previous interview with Arabian Business, Hussein Ibish, a senior resident of the DC-based Arab Gulf States Institute of Washington (AGSIW) said that the new relationship between Israel and the UAE will ultimately also result in improved security for the UAE by way of a well-developed defence and cybersecurity sector.

“They could cooperate in terms of cyber and virtual-warfare [technology,” he said. “All of that is very important to the UAE’s regional strategy, and there is no other regional power that can help the UAE get to where it wants to go, other than Israel. That’s very important.”

Yossi Mekelberg, a senior consulting research fellow for Chatham House, said that the Abraham Accords and the new US administration will also likely serve to temper Israeli policy towards Palestine, which will ultimately benefit the Palestinian people.

Yossi Mekelberg (left) senior research fellow for Chatham House and Hussein Ibish, senior resident of the Arab Gulf States Institute

“If the Obama administration served as the brakes [with regards to Israeli policies]… with Trump there was a tailwind,” he said. “In this sense, Biden will return to what Obama did, and serve as a bit of a brake.”

As an example, he noted that just last week Israel transferred $1 billion in taxes and customs duties to the Palestinian Authority after a six-month stand-off.

“We’ll see more of that,” he added. “We should look for small steps that indicate something bigger will happen [with regards to the Palestinians].”