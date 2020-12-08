UAE on ‘learning curve’ amid closer ties with Israel, says Dubai business chief

Patience will be key to building a long-standing relationship between the UAE and Israel, according to Hamad Buamim, the president and CEO of Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Since the historic Abraham Accords agreement was signed in September to normalise relations between the two countries, both the UAE and Israel have penned treaties on direct flights and visa-free travel, along with deals on investment protection, science and technology.

Early estimates indicate that the move could soon see bilateral trade in excess of $6 billion.

However, in an exclusive media round table event, Buamim urged caution. He said: “I believe it’s a learning curve. First of all, we welcome everybody to come to Dubai. I think the current (Covid-19) restrictions that maybe limited people from travelling to the rest of the world, Dubai is more open than other places. They are welcome, this is their second home and we are more than eager for that.

“But we encourage them to be patient. To come, learn, use our institutions and agencies to verify things, but not to rush into jumping into agreements and deals. I believe it’s better to look into long-term than a very short-term gain because what we are trying to achieve over here can be of great value, if we plan it right.”

According to a joint study from Dubai Chamber of Commerce & Industry and the Federation of Israeli Chambers of Commerce, export opportunities from Dubai to Israel surround aluminium, ceramics, cement, rapeseed oil and raw beet sugar. While import opportunities include, electrical machines and apparatus, optical instruments, computer tomography apparatus, bromides and orange juice.

Dr Ron Tomer, president of the Manufacturers Association of Israel, said there had also been interest from the UAE around technology and communications, food tech, agri tech and pharmaceutical health.

“From our side we have the innovation side, we have this nature where sometimes we are too pushy and we agree we need to relax it a bit and to build a sustaining partnership we need to make it step by step, a knowledgeable and educated one, not just rushing out,” he said.

The signing of the Accords saw the UAE become the first Gulf nation to normalise its relations with Israel and only the third Arab nation to do so, alongside Egypt (1979) and Jordan (1994). The UAE was followed by Bahrain in a similar deal which was brokered by US President Donald Trump.

As a result of the initial diplomatic breakthrough and at the request of President Trump, with the support of the UAE, Israel agreed to suspend declaring sovereignty over areas outlined in the President’s Vision for Peace – the UAE said back in August that Israel agreed to ‘stop further annexation’ of Palestinian land – and focus its efforts now on expanding ties with other countries in the Arab and Muslim world.

Buamim (pictured above) admitted the deal had not been welcomed by everyone, but remained confident that fostering economic prosperity between the two nations would go a long way to easing tensions.

“We are genuinely looking at this agreement as something not exclusive, but inclusive, trying to benefit especially economically both sides, including the Palestinians and also including many other nations around us. We hope and we believe that, as long as others are inclusive, this will hopefully bridge the gap that politics has established for many years,” he said.