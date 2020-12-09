UK partnership will help drive post-pandemic recovery, says UAE Minister of Economy

The UK will be a top priority trade partner for the UAE as it implements its national pandemic recovery plan, according to Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy.

The UAE government recognises the importance of strong trade and investment ties with Britain in promoting a sustainable economic rebound and deepening links post-Brexit, the minister said.

“Post-Covid, we are on the verge of reengineering the future from here and beyond,” Al Marri said on a live web panel hosted by Bloomberg. “The advancement in vaccine creation is encouraging – optimistically, I hope the economy will pick up in Q1 2021.”

The minister said the pandemic could be used as an opportunity to “redesign” global trade.

“It’s likely that 2021 will be an interesting year where investment discussions will take place and things will not go back to how they were,” he said.

Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri highlights healthcare, education, financial services and AI as potential areas for trade development

Citing the UK’s strong historical bilateral links with the UAE, Al Marri highlighted healthcare, education, financial services, AI and data analytics as potential areas for partnership and trade development.

“Both the UK and the UAE can benefit from collaboration in these areas,” he said.

Al Marri said that R&D would form a central pillar of the UAE’s new economy in a post-Covid world. “The pandemic changed business and the nature of our lives. The UAE acted fast and we believe every challenge comes with opportunity. This sets the stage for a new sustainable economic model,” he said.

He also said recent landmark business reforms, such as allowing foreigners to fully own businesses in the country and decriminalising bankruptcy, have created new incentives for British firms and investors to set up in the UAE.

“For instance, we have unveiled many reforms, such as the golden visa scheme which allows Brits to plan for long-term futures in the country.”

Knowledge, human capital and innovation will be the drivers of the new UAE economy, Al Marri said.

Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy.

”We have created many initiatives that have the means to cement the UK–UAE partnership,” he added.

The UAE is Britain’s fifth largest export market outside Europe, with total reciprocal trade in goods and services between the two countries reaching £18.2 billion last year. This figure is expected to rise to £25 billion by 2022, according to the British Business Group.

“UK-UAE ties go back decades and we have historically worked together mutually in multiple [industry] spheres – such a robust partnership can only be built on the dynamics of a strong bilateral trade relationship,” said Al Marri.

UAE-UK free trade deal by 2021

Also speaking on the Bloomberg panel was UK Minister for Investment Lord Grimstone, who said he hopes to see an official free trade deal between the UAE and the UK signed in 2021.

“The UAE–UK partnership is moving to a new level,” Grimstone said.

UK Minister for Investment Lord Gerry Grimstone

“We want to expand trade and investment with UAE. Despite the wave of hope that has been unleashed with the arrival of the vaccine, the global economy must still overcome some big hurdles. The UK and UAE must come together to provide the growth we are so surely going to need,” the minister said.

The UK’s new Office for Investment, headed by Grimstone, was created in November to support the landing of high value investment opportunities into the UK which align with key government priorities, such as reaching net zero, investment in infrastructure and advancing research and development.