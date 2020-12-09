First Indian firms to seek nod for 100% ownership in UAE ventures after rule change

Gold jewellery retail major Chemmannur International Group and fresh food e-commerce platform FreshToHome are among the first Indian companies which plan to seek full control for their ventures in the UAE after changes to foreign ownership rules.

Industry sources said some of the Indian firms which have been finalising their foray into the UAE have also pressed the pause button on their plans, in anticipation of the guidelines on the new FDI policy.

Last month, the UAE abolished the requirement for foreign investors to have an Emirati shareholder, meaning overseas businessmen and women can now own 100 percent ownership of their company.

“We will be seeking permission to make our company registered in the UAE a wholly-owned venture there,” Boby Chemmannur, chairman and managing director of Chemmannur International Group, told Arabian Business.

Boby Chemmannur, chairman and managing director of Chemmannur International Group

“We will apply for this permission when the tenure of our existing local sponsorship ends next year,” he added.

Chemmannur International Group, which earlier this week announced plans to set up an art gallery and wax museum of football legend Diego Maradona in the UAE in his memory, currently operates gold jewellery retail outfits in Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi.

FreshToHome also said it is waiting for the new guidelines to register their proposed agri-tech venture in Abu Dhabi as a 100 percent-owned company.

“Our plans (for the new venture) are taking time as we are waiting for the new 100 percent FDI rules,” Shan Kadavil, co-founder and CEO of FreshToHome, said.

Shan Kadavil, co-founder and CEO of FreshToHome

He added: “We are looking at the 100 percent route for all our new ventures in the UAE.”

The India-based firm, which has already established a major presence in the UAE for its fresh food e-commerce platform, announced on Monday that it would receive financial and non-financial incentives from the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) to develop projects in the UAE capital.

Under the Commercial Companies Law before the changes, foreign shareholders were restricted to own only up to a maximum of 49 percent in a limited liability company (LLC) operating as an onshore UAE business.

The law required an Emirati individual or 100 percent Emirati-owned company to hold the balance 51 percent share as a local sponsor.

Business experts in India said they expect several Indian companies to soon follow suit on seeking approvals for 100 percent ownership in the UAE.

A Dubai-based management consultant, however, said several Indian businesses are currently in the process of “testing” the new rule changes.

“It is too early to comment whether there would be a rush by Indian companies to opt for the new 100 percent ownership model, as there is still need for more clarity on the new guidelines.

Onshore FDI companies would wait to read the fine print before taking a call on this,” the consultant said.