Abu Dhabi set to reopen all business, tourism activities after Covid shutdown

All economic, touristic, cultural and entertainment activities in Abu Dhabi will resume in two weeks, the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee for the Covid-19 pandemic announced on Wednesday.

It said in a statement that the decision is based on the successful efforts made to maintain a low percentage of confirmed coronavirus cases per total tests conducted in the emirate.

The committee said it will work with the authorities to review and enhance the precautionary measures currently in place in Abu Dhabi to preserve the health gains achieved so far and keep everyone safe.

The committee and its partners said they will continue all efforts to contain the spread of the Covid-19 virus, which includes active tracing and mass testing across the emirate, providing free tests for communities with high population density and industrial zones workers and testing all employees in vital sectors such as shopping malls and restaurants every two weeks.

Events are already returning to the emirate with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) revealing plans for Abu Dhabi Shopping Season, a destination-wide winter retail campaign which is expected to attract international tourists.

“Our brand-new Abu Dhabi Shopping Season is poised to further boost the emirate’s diverse retail sector as we ready to re-welcome visitors from our largest international source markets this winter,” said Ali Hassan Al Shaiba, executive director of tourism and marketing, DCT Abu Dhabi.

In October, Saeed Al Saeed, marketing director at the emirate’s Department of Culture and Tourism, had insisted the UAE capital will not be pressured into any decision and stressed that the health and safety of residents, citizens and visitors will remain paramount.

But he had expressed his optimism that tourism in Abu Dhabi will resume in the near future.

Neighbouring Dubai welcomed back tourists in July, following the enforced coronavirus lockdown measures.