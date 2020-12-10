Planned reforms to Oman’s labour law to create positive business climate

Oman’s planned labour law reforms, in particular the abolishment of the No Objection Certificate (NOC), will have a “positive impact” on the sultanate’s economy, industry experts said.

Speaking at the ISS Manama Dialogue in Bahrain on Saturday, Oman’s foreign minister said there will be significant changes to the labour policy, which include the abolishment of the requirement for expats to get permission from their employer before they change jobs.

“The Oman labour reforms will have a very positive impact on the labour market of Oman. In particular, the removal of the requirement for expat employees to obtain NOCs to transfer employers will provide employees and companies with more flexibility when it comes to recruiting new employees or changing employers within the country,” said Luke Tapp, partner, employment at Pinsent Masons Middle East.

“Therefore, in terms of recruitment and talent acquisition, it should make the market more fluid and enable companies to attract the right people for the right roles. The longer-term impact of these changes is that they will ultimately help to attract world-class talent from all regions into Oman,” he continued.

Luke Tapp, partner, employment at Pinsent Masons Middle East

These reforms will have positive financial and economic implications, said Tapp. “The ability of companies to attract, and properly compete, for talent and experience candidates already working within the country will only have a positive economic impact on salaries and business performance within Oman,” he explained.

Oman’s Medium Term Fiscal Plan, published in November, includes a number of reforms to the labour law that, if implemented, will improve the ease of doing business, said Jamie Gibson, partner at Denton multinational law firm in Muscat.

“The proposal to make Omanisation targets more flexible will be watched with particular interest by local employers, many of who have long struggled to meet fixed Omanisation targets,” said Gibson.

“The proposed reforms under the Medium Term Fiscal Plan, coming soon after a change in the law to abolish the polarising NOC system which prevented the free movement of foreign labour in Oman, show that the government is listening to the business community and looking to provide support in these particularly challenging times,” he continued.

The intent to introduce new tax schemes was also announced on Saturday, coming on the heels of news that VAT tax will be introduced in Oman next year.

Joanne Clarke, tax director at Pinsent Masons, Middle East

“It has undoubtedly been a difficult decision for the Sultanate of Oman to press ahead with VAT implementation, however, there is no doubt that VAT has an important part to play in Oman’s journey towards stabilising and diversifying state income, and it is estimated to generate over$780 million (OMR 300 million) in its first 12 months of implementation, subject to economic conditions,” said Joanne Clarke, tax director at Pinsent Masons, Middle East.

“It is likely that this will be the first of many significant tax changes to be implemented over the coming 24 months, as Oman has indicated it may also choose to introduce an income tax regime with effect from 2022 while taking particular care to ensure that low-income families are protected. This would make Oman the first GCC country to implement a fully-fledged income tax system,” she continued.”

Clarke explained that such tax measures are to drive revenue for the Sultanate to carry out legacy spending commitments that form part of Vision 2040 which aims to diversify the economy away from oil.