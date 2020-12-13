India looks to tap Gulf investors in ‘sunrise sectors’, says govt minister

The Indian government has identified ‘sunrise sectors’ for Gulf investors with a particular focus on joint ventures in infrastructure and manufacturing, integrating into supply chains and tapping sovereign wealth funds.

According to the country’s Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan, who was giving a keynote address to a panel discussion on “India and the Gulf: Leveraging energy partnerships, investment opportunities and emerging technologies”, the sectors include food products, high efficiency solar photovoltaic cells, electronic and technology products, auto components, pharmaceuticals, telecom and networking products, specialty steels, white goods and advanced chemical cell batteries.

Referring to an ongoing initiative by the government to “Make in India – Make for World”. Muraleedharan said: “In this endeavour, India will be dependent on attracting in particular from the Gulf countries. The government of India has already made special desks to look into investments from different countries,” as part to promoting ease of doing business with India.

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan

A relatively new area of partnership with the Gulf is in jointly exploring untapped markets in Africa and Central Asia. “Gulf countries with their surplus capital, open economies and connections with different regions of the world such as Africa, Central Asia and Europe are well placed to partner with India in this quest. This is a win-win proposition for both India and Gulf,” Muraleedharan added.

He said India and the Gulf region can together provide diversified sources whether in the field of energy, food or medicine.

“The challenge is how we transform and gear ourselves to leverage our relations for mutual benefit and to the benefit of our partner countries,” he said.