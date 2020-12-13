Lebanon’s new car registrations crash by almost 73%

The number of newly registered cars in Lebanon slumped by 72.92 percent this year to November as the industry reels from the twin shocks of the global coronavirus pandemic and the devastating port explosion in Beirut, coupled with the economic turmoil afflicting the country.

According to the Association of Car Importers in Lebanon (AIA) there were 6,101 newly registered cars in Lebanon by November 2020, compared to 22,528 in the first eleven months of 2019.

Newly registered passenger cars fell by 73.21 percent to 5,702, while there were only 399 commercial vehicles registered by the end of November this year, a drop of 67.9 percent on the same period for 2019.

Lebanon’s economy is struck by the combination of the currency crisis, Covid-19, and continuing political and social instability. The decreasing value of the Lebanese pound against the US dollar has led to the deterioration in Lebanese purchasing power and a general drop in imports, especially for the car sector.

While the government is aiming to remove or reduce subsidies on several items including fuel, a further deterioration in car sales is expected in the coming months, with the cost of owning a car forecast to increase dramatically.

The report also revealed the consequent drop in taxes paid by car importer companies. Taxes fell from $265 million in 2018 to less than $33m in 2020 paid to the state treasury.

Fitch Solutions said in a recent report that it is not optimistic about Lebanese new vehicle sales in the fourth quarter of 2020, with the explosion that destroyed the Port of Beirut and surrounding areas of the capital adding to existing downward pressures on the sector stemming from the global Covid-19 outbreak.

The agency’s auto forecasts remain unchanged: new vehicle sales will contract by 69.6 percent, with commercial vehicle sales (-62 percent) falling by a smaller amount than passenger vehicle sales (-70 percent).

For passenger vehicle sales, Fitch Solutions maintains its view that very weak consumer confidence will weigh on appetite for spending on “big-ticket” items, such as a new car, over the coming months.

Adding to the downward pressure on car sales, it is clear that Lebanon’s tourism sector will suffer a very severe downturn in 2020, which will significantly reduce demand for new vehicles from the hospitality and car rental sectors.

For commercial vehicle sales, Fitch believes that a dire outlook for exports, combined with sluggish investment activity, indicates greatly reduced demand for commercial vehicles from Lebanese businesses over the coming period. The only area of slight support for commercial vehicle sales may be from the construction sector, where large numbers of vehicles will be required to help rebuild vast areas of Beirut damaged in the August explosion.

However, beyond the current year, Fitch retains its view that Lebanon could hold positive long-term potential as an autos market, should there be a lasting resolution to the country’s long-standing political and economic challenges, which appears very far off at present.

First, favourable demographics support greater vehicle ownership, with a fast-growing population and per capita vehicle ownership currently standing at about 15 passenger vehicles per 1,000 people, according to the agency’s estimates. Secondly, Lebanon’s national vehicle fleet remains very old, with AIA estimates suggesting that more than 40 percent of vehicles on Lebanese roads are over 20-years-old.

Fitch Solutions maintains its forecast average annual growth of around 2.5 percent in new vehicle sales across the period to 2029. The agency expects stronger average annual growth in commercial vehicle sales (2.8 percent) compared to PV sales (2.4 percent) over the agency’s forecast period, as the economy recovers and local businesses invest more in fleet renewal.