Kuwait’s late Emir will continue to ‘guide’ policy in near-term, says former US Ambassador

The legacy of the late Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah will continue to “guide” Kuwait’s domestic and foreign policies in the near-future, according to Douglas Silliman, former US ambassador in Kuwait.

Emir Sheikh Sabah, who died at the age of 91 in late September, also served as Kuwait’s foreign minister between 1963 to 1991 and from 1993 to 2003. Middle East analysts long regarded him as the chief architect of the country’s foreign policy. He played a key role in the leadership of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

Following his death, 83-year-old Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad Al-Sabah was named as Emir, while Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, 80, was named Crown Prince.

In an interview with Arabian Business, Ambassador Silliman – who served as ambassador in Kuwait from 2014 to 2016 and is now president pof the DC-based Arab Gulf States Institute of Washington – said that the late Emir’s “personal stamp” on Kuwait is different from that of his successors, who will likely continue most of his policies.

“The strong personality and will of the late Emir will continue to guide what his two half-brothers as Emir and Crown Prince do moving forward,” he said.

The more significant changes, Ambassdor Silliman added, will come after the current Emir and Crown Prince pass away.

“Kuwait has not yet had the generational change in leadership that most of the rest of the Gulf has gone through,” he said. “They’re going to have to go to the next generation or another branch of the family the next time this happens. Sheikh Nawaf is… not a spring chicken. Mishal is only young in comparison to the Emir.”

In the United States, multiple presidential administrations considered Sheikh Sabah a vital ally in the region. Kuwait also hosts thousands of American military personnel, who used the country as a key staging ground for operations in Iraq and elsewhere in the Middle East.

Sheikh Mishaal Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Crown Prince of Kuwait

Additionally, Sheikh Sabah led mediation efforts aimed at ending the diplomatic stand-off with Qatar, as well as in Yemen and other troubled parts of the region.

“I don’t think there will be any significant changes to Kuwait’s foreign policy,” Silliman said.

“What will be different is the loss of the personality of the Emir and his ability to draw together other leaders of the Gulf based on his own personal gravitas and experience as a leader of Kuwait since Independence,” he added. “They [Kuwait’s new leadership] will continue to press on the same policies. They will continue a mediation role, but with less influence.”

Douglas Silliman, former US ambassador in Kuwait

On Monday, Kuwait’s new Emir appointed a new cabinet – including new ministers of finance and oil – as it works to emerge from the country’s worst economic crisis in decades.

According to state-run media, former finance undersecretary Khalifa Hamade was named as Finance Minister, while Mohammad Abdulatif al-Fares – who currently is on the board of the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation – was named as minister of oil, electricity and water.