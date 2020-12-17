Saudi non-oil economic contraction slows in Q3 as businesses reopen

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil economy – the engine of job creation – contracted at a slower annual pace of 2.1 percent in the third quarter as the kingdom lifted a coronavirus lockdown and businesses gradually reopened.

The overall economy shrank by 4.6 percent between July and September compared to the same period last year, according to the statistics authority. The oil sector shrank 8.2 percent year-on-year.

The headline number compares with a flash estimate of a 4.2 percent contraction released last month, which didn’t include a breakdown by sector.

The figures were a relative improvement after the economy shrank an annual 7 percent in the second quarter, with the non-oil sector declining 8.2 percent and unemployment spiking to the highest level on record.

The world’s largest crude exporter is facing a dual crisis this year as the pandemic and lower energy prices combine to strain its finances and the private sector.

The improved performance in the third quarter reflects a gradual return to normalcy after authorities began lifting coronavirus lockdowns from May.

Officials haven’t imposed any new restrictions since then, and the country has so far avoided another wave of infections.

Many restaurants, malls and gyms are bustling again as the government prepares to start vaccinating against the coronavirus this week.

Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed Al Jadaan

However, economists say austerity measures like government spending cuts and a tripling of value-added tax will continue to weigh on growth.

Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan said on Tuesday that the government is prioritising a return to fiscal discipline next year after the pandemic strained state finances, with spending set to fall 7 percent.

He stressed that government-controlled funds could make up the difference, though, with officials leaning heavily on the sovereign Public Investment Fund to invest domestically.

The government projects an overall contraction of 3.7 percent this year, followed by 3.2 percent growth next year.