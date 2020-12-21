Students protest as Lebanon’s economic crisis leads to huge tuition fee hikes

Lebanon was always known for its vibrant banking sector and its unmatched hospitals and universities in the Middle East.

However, a year of economic and political crises and a deteriorating purchasing power due to the devaluation of the Lebanese pound against the US dollar, have left Lebanese banks paralysed and private universities struggling to survive, while the Beirut Port explosion on August 4 destroyed many hospitals and medical centres.

In June, the American University of Beirut (AUB) announced that it would be forced to dismiss around 25 percent of its workforce, affecting mostly those in administrative positions.

In July, 800 employees from the American University of Beirut (AUB) and its affiliated hospital, AUB Medical Centre, were laid off without any prior notice.

AUBMC opted to hike the prices of some of its medical services in line with the LBP3,900 rate in October, citing skyrocketing costs of supplies and equipment.

And now, students at AUB have received an email from university president Fadlou Khouri informing them that they would now be asked to pay their tuition at an exchange rate of LBP3,900 per dollar, instead of LBP1,515, meaning huge cost hikes.

The university is one of the oldest and most illustrious in the Middle East. It has the largest endowment of any university in Lebanon – $769 million at the end of 2019.

According to figures from the university ranked 220 by QS World University Rankings in 2021, 250 of 9,400 students at the AUB hav halted their studies, while 600 incoming students had ultimately decided not to start.

The new tuition fees will likely lead more students to make the tough decision to abandon their studies.

On Saturday, AUB students staged a Day of Rage outside the university gates against the dollarisation of their tuition and clashed with riot police protecting the campus.

Khouri declined to comment on lay-offs and tuition hike when contacted by Arabian Business. But a professor at the AUB said that the administration “worked diligently to identify where job reduction could be realised without jeopardising operations and allowing AUB to remain affordable”.

He added: “The university had sought additional funding from the US, Lebanese government and from private sources. The administration is aware of the dire economic and financial situation in Lebanon, but the AUB like other universities were also affected by the crisis. It is therefore impossible for AUB to avoid severe measures like firing staff or hiking tuition fees. Before reaching this point, every avenue was explored to cut costs, but in vain.”

According to AUB, the Lebanese government owes AUBMC over $150 million.

“The AUB administration is trying to maintain the university’s continuity, especially with the professors’ salaries being affected by the deterioration of the Lebanese pound, which prompted more than 200 professors to submit their resignations out of 1,200 professors,” the professor told Arabian Business.

“We are facing a brain drain, and if we do not raise the tuition fees, we will not be able to raise the teachers’ salaries. We’re not going to be able to keep them. We don’t want the situation that’s happening in the health sector to be repeated, as we’re witnessing the emigration of many skilled doctors due to the decline in their fee allowances with the collapse of the Lebanese pound,” the professor added.

AUB is the first Lebanese university to set the tuition price at a rate other than the official exchange rate while the Lebanese American University (previously Beirut University College) has also switched.

“This is completely unreasonable,” Elie, a 20-year-old biology student at AUB told Arabian Business. The cost of his medical school studies, expected to begin next year at a starting rate of $40,000 a year, will rise by 160 percent from LBP60 million at an exchange rate of LBP1,515 per dollar to LBP156 million when the exchange rate becomes LBP3,900 per dollar.

He explained that his father is paid in Lebanese pound and he couldn’t afford to pay his tuition at the new exchange rate, “so my whole future is at stake”.

Philip Abdo, a LAU student, also told Arabian Business that “there is the student dollar law, which allows depositors to transfer up to $10,000 at the official exchange rate LBP1,515 to the dollar for students abroad. We want reciprocity, so how can a Lebanese student learn abroad at an exchange rate of LBP1,515 to the dollar while we learn inside Lebanon at an exchange rate of LBP3,900 to the dollar?”

Lebanon traditionally prides itself on its education system. American and French missionaries established schools and universities in the 19th century, which became platforms for young Lebanese to achieve professional success in Lebanon and abroad.

Separately, more than 500 doctors have contacted the Order of Physicians for recommendation letters for them to submit with their immigration applications in the last four months.

Similarly, the Order of Nurses has received requests for immigration-related documents from over 400 nurses.