Lebanon headed towards ‘failed state’ without reforms, says IIF

Lebanon’s economic trajectory seems to be headed towards that of a “failed state” like Venezuela in the absence of real reforms, according to the Institute of International Finance (IIF).

The IIF urged Lebanon to pursue significant reforms which could lead to an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to unlock financial support and to reverse its long-running decline.

The economy is expected to contract by 26.4 percent in 2020, which combined with the sharp depreciation of the exchange rate on the parallel market, could shrink the nominal GDP by half in US dollar terms, according to IIF.

Its projections for 2020 show a higher nominal GDP in dollar terms than the IMF’s projections ($25.8 billion versus $18.7 billion) because their estimate for the weighted average exchange rate, which is used to convert projected nominal GDP in Lebanese Pound to US dollar, is lower than the IMF’s.

The report stated that the IMF, World Bank, and other official donors have been holding back financial support, mainly because of the repeated failure of the political class to implement critical reforms in Lebanon.

Key reforms include a full audit of the central bank’s accounts to improve transparency and accountability, the adoption of legislation to formalise capital controls and a guarantee of independence of the judiciary to reduce corruption and improve accountability.

Other reforms required include unifying the multiple exchange rates under more stable conditions, reforming the electricity company and eliminate losses and to achieve a sizable primary fiscal surplus starting in 2022 to put government debt on a firm downward path.

A restructuring of the financial system, which will involve recapitalisation and bank mergers and the setting up of an expanded social safety net to protect the most vulnerable people are also needed to turn Lebanon’s fortunes around, the IIF said.

Given the uncertain prospects beyond 2020, the IIF prepared two possible scenarios. The optimistic option assumes that a new cabinet is formed soon and the economy starts to recover.

However, the pessimistic scenario assumes the continuation of the status quo in which Lebanon’s economy will contract again, the parallel exchange rate will depreciate further, inflation will remain above 100 percent, and the official reserves will be depleted.

The IIF added that confidence in the banking system has been severely affected and may take time to recover, adding it should be restructured.