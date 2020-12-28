Sharjah approves $9.1bn budget, biggest in emirate’s history

Sharjah has approved a AED33.6 billion ($9.1bn) budget for next year, an increase of 12 percent on the emirate’s 2020 budget and the largest in its history.

Approved by Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the budget is aimed at achieving the strategic vision of the emirate in economic and social development, enhancing financial sustainability, and stimulating the macroeconomic environment, according to a report by state-run news agency WAM.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud Al Qasimi, chairman of the Sharjah Finance Department, said: “The budget of the emirate has adopted many strategic and financial objectives and priorities, which reflected the high directives of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and his comprehensive and renewed vision, as well as the directions of the Executive Council and the strategic vision of the Central Finance Department, which works to achieve the highest levels of financial sustainability and efficiency in managing government financial resources and supporting the capabilities of government agencies.”

Salaries and wages account for 47 percent of the total operating budget for 2021, while 43 percent of the general budget is allocated for developing and improving infrastructure in the emirate, an increase of 40 percent over the 2020 budget.

Waleed Al Sayegh the director general of the Finance Department, said: “The budget reflected the interest of His Highness, Ruler of Sharjah, to provide social support and assistance to those who deserve it, in pursuit of welfare and social justice, which would constitute 11 percent of the total general budget for 2021.”

The budget will also see an allocation of 29 percent for developing the economic sector, with 21 percent dedicated to social development to support scientific, cultural and heritage services, as well as stimulating creativity, innovation and scientific research, and ensuring an ideal healthy environment.

The capital projects budget accounts for 32 percent – an increase of 46 percent over the 2020 budget – to enhance infrastructure and ensure the development and improvement of the transport network, tunnels, tourism facilities and various other service facilities.