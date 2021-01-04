Saudi Arabia to open borders with Qatar, announces Kuwait’s foreign minister

Saudi Arabia will open its land, air and sea borders with Qatar, substantially easing the years-long diplomatic rift on the eve of a summit of Gulf leaders.

Officials hammered out the agreement before the 41st Gulf Cooperation Council summit in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, and Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al-Sabah, whose country has been mediating the Gulf row, announced the details on regional television channels.

Secretary-General of the GCC, Dr. Nayef Al-Hajra, said in a press release: “The announcement followed phone contacts made earlier today by His Highness the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah with Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani and Saudi Crown Prince, Deputy Premier and Defense Minister Mohammed Bin Salman .

“The fact that the reopening of the Saudi-Qatari borders on the eve of the 41st GCC Summit in Al-Ula Governorate, Saudi Arabia, sends upbeat message on the sincere efforts to ensure complete success for the summit,” Al-Hajraf added.

The United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt have joined Saudi Arabia in boycotting Doha since 2017.

Qatar’s ruler, Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad, will now attend summit meeting in the northwestern town of Al Ula, according to statement on the Qatar News Agency, which also reported the easing of the border restrictions.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the kingdom’s de facto ruler, said the summit Tuesday would bring Gulf states together, creating “reunification and solidarity to face the challenges that our region witnesses,” according to a statement published by Saudi Arabia’s state news agency.

UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash echoed the prince, saying on Twitter that Tuesday’s summit would “bring back Gulf cohesion,” prioritising the region’s security, stability and prosperity.

“There’s more work ahead of us and we’re on the right track,” he added.

One of the biggest beneficiaries of the agreement is likely to be Qatar Airways. While it was unable to cross Saudi airspace, the Doha-based carrier had to abandon adding new routes and make lengthy diversions – an average of 25 minutes per flight – in order to continue to others, enlarging its fuel bill.