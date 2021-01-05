Why the World Bank wants Lebanon to scrap its subsidy system

The World Bank is proposing a broad-coverage cash transfer to replace the current distortionary subsidy system in Lebanon.

As policymakers in Lebanon consider a shift away from foreign exchange subsidy for imports of critical and essential goods towards direct transfers to households, the World Bank has prepared a special subsidy note at the request of the Lebanese government.

The note aims to inform the public debate and present Lebanese stakeholders with options taking into consideration lessons learned from international experience.

The World Bank said that the real question regarding Lebanon central bank’s foreign exchange subsidy is when and how to remove it, not whether to.

Lebanon’s central bank has $2 billion in reserves remaining for basic subsidies, governor Riad Salameh said on December 21, as the country’s financial crisis spirals out of control.

He said how long subsidies would remain would depend on how they are rationed, but added that he believed there was still time for the state to draft a plan to avoid using obligatory reserves.

Salameh had said earlier the bank could keep subsidising basic goods for two more months.

The World Bank note states that the sooner the subsidy is replaced with a cheaper and more effective compensation scheme, the better for the economy and for people’s welfare.

It said the current foreign reserves subsidy is both distortionary, expensive and regressive and its replacement would improve Lebanon’s balance of payments, meaningfully extend remaining central bank reserves and help cushion the impact on Lebanon’s poor and middle class.

The note suggests a broad-based cash transfer program as one such option, which should be in place prior to subsidy removal, adding that while the removal would be welcome, it is a “mere short-term patch” as part of a comprehensive reform package.

The World Bank believes such a framework should include a debt restructuring program toward achieving debt sustainability over the medium term and fiscal space over the short term, a comprehensive financial sector restructuring, a new monetary policy framework aimed at regaining confidence and stability in the exchange rate, a phased fiscal adjustment, growth enhancing reforms and enhanced social protection.