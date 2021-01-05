Why Saudi, Qatar reconciliation could trigger post-Covid economic recovery

The reopening of borders between Qatar and Saudi Arabia will go a long way to fueling an economic recovery in both countries, according to Scott Cairns, managing director of Dubai-based Creation Business Consultants.

Officials hammered out the agreement on Monday night, before the 41st Gulf Cooperation Council summit in Saudi Arabia, and Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al-Sabah, whose country has been mediating the Gulf row, announced the details on regional television channels.

Cairns told Arabian Business: “We anticipate that the first tangible outcome of this will be a massive boost to trade relations between the two countries. This should quickly benefit businesses in both locations as barriers to trade are removed.”

Saudi is currently in the process of constructing five huge giga-projects as part of the kingdom’s Vision 2030 launched by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, including Neom, the Red Sea Project, Qiddiyah, Amaala and Ad Diriyah; while Qatar is currently completing various stadium developments ahead of hosting the World Cup in 2022.

Cairns believed the reopening of borders would have a positive impact on each respective project.

He said: “Given the tough economic conditions of 2020, businesses in both countries will be looking to expand, partner and grow now that a new economic trade partner is opened up.

“The opening of travel to and from KSA in January 2021 has been a huge relief as contractors look to provide goods and services to the giga-projects which are all marching on.”

The food and beverage, construction and services sectors could be among the beneficiaries of the reopening of Saudi borders with Qatar, according to Mazen Al-Sudairi, head of research at Al Rajhi Capital in Riyadh.

The move will also mean that Qatar’s national carrier no longer has to divert aircraft around Saudi Arabia.

Al Thumama Stadium. Image: @roadto2022en

The airline has had to divert around Saudi, Bahrain and UAE’s airspace since 2017 following a boycott from the Gulf states, which adds an average of 25 minutes onto each flight.

Saudi’s deal with Qatar follows the Abraham Accords in September, which resulted in the normalisation of relations between Israel and the UAE.

Joe Peskett, editor of Aviation Business Middle East, said that the Israel agreement “has been huge for aviation in the Gulf, causing the landscape to evolve rapidly and opening up new opportunities for carriers and suppliers in multiple states”.

“Despite coronavirus, the Middle East aviation sector has undergone some exciting developments in recent months and I don’t think we are done yet,” he said.