End of Qatar blockade will boost the Gulf’s jobs market

The end of the Qatar blockade after the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt agree to restore full diplomatic ties will be good for both the jobs market and the wider business climate in the region.

According to Justin McGuire, co-founder of international recruitment firm – DMCG Global, the AlUla accord, signed at the 41st summit of Gulf Cooperation Council in Saudi Arabia, will have numerous positive effects across many industries.

The four countries signed an accord with Qatar in a mirrored concert hall in the northwestern Saudi town of Al Ula following historic scenes such as Qatar’s ruler Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani landing in Saudi Arabia to a warm embrace from Prince Mohammed Bin Salman.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman welcomes the Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani at the airport in Al Ula. Image: SPA

McGuire said: “I for one am seriously excited by what the lifting of the Qatar blockade means for recruitment. At the end of 2016 around 20 percent of our revenue came from Qatar and it was growing, we were actually in the midst of setting up an office in Doha and interviewing when ties were severed. Post blockade placements in Doha accounted for 5 percent of our Middle East revenue.

“Hiring will now pick up, I am certain. Companies will be looking at Qatar, naturally because of the World Cup in 2022, but also given the ambitions and wealth. Since the blockade started, one of the biggest hurdles companies faced when hiring in Doha was finding talent. Candidates haven’t viewed a role in Doha as an attractive option since the blockade started, especially given the limitations on regional travel and high cost of living. This lifting of the blockade will change that.”

On Monday evening Saudi Arabia reopened its airspace and land and sea borders to Qatar, a key breakthrough for the nation whose only land border is with the kingdom. McGuire said that the reopening of borders would be a huge boon to the business community.

Justin McGuire, co-founder of international recruitment firm – DMCG Global

He said: “From a business perspective, companies that are active in or dependent on intra-GCC trade routes will face significant easing of disruption and a return to a much more cost-effective way of working with Qatar.

“Organisations that have trans-border or retail operations in Qatar, such as logistics companies, cargo airlines, shipping companies, and retail and consumer goods companies will be the big winners and likely where hiring spurts will come from. The opening up of flight routes will also be music to the ears and a welcome relief for airlines, whose profits have already been hit hard by Covid-19.

“Qatar took an economic hit from the blockade, and it was unclear how the blockade would impact its ability to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Organisers, sponsors, businesses and brands that were hesitant before will also breathe a sigh of relief and likely look at expanding or opening up offices in Doha now, which is good news for all, especially hiring activity.”