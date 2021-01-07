US Congress rejects challenge to Biden’s electoral votes in Arizona

The House and Senate rejected a challenge to Arizona’s Electoral College votes for Democratic President-elect Joe Biden as Congress resumed counting Wednesday night after a mob of Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the Capitol and interrupted the proceedings.

The objection was the first that was lodged as Congress began counting the electoral votes that will ratify Biden’s victory and end Trump’s efforts to overturn the results. There were 93 senators voting against the objection and six voting for it. The House defeated the challenge by a vote of 121 to 303 and a joint session resumed to continue counting the electoral votes for each state.

Although their move was doomed to fail, a group of House and Senate Republicans had been expected to challenge Biden’s certified electoral votes from Georgia and Pennsylvania as well before the violence stopped the proceedings. Yet in the wake of the shocking disruption that lasted several hours, several of them said they were dropping the effort.

“When I arrived in Washington this morning I fully intended to object to the certification of the electoral votes,” said Georgia Senator Kelly Loeffler, who will be leaving the Senate after losing a run-off election on Tuesday. “However, the events that transpired have forced me to reconsider, and I cannot now in good conscience object to the certification of these electors.”

However, Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri will object to Pennsylvania once Congress returns to the joint session, according to his office. However, when the Senate and House go back to their chambers for the debate on Pennsylvania, he will yield his speaking time to move toward a vote shortening the process.

The counting of the electors’ votes is normally a formality but became contentious this year after Trump refused to concede his November 3 defeat on the baseless grounds that the election was “rigged.” He urged his supporters to descend on Washington on Wednesday to pressure Vice President Mike Pence and Republican lawmakers to reject Biden’s electoral votes.

Pence, who is presiding over the electoral count in a joint session of Congress and refused Trump’s calls for him to subvert the process, called it a “dark day” in Washington as he gavelled the Senate back in session Wednesday night.

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, who had sought to prevent the objections to Biden’s electoral votes, said earlier Wednesday that it was Congress’s job under the Constitution to accept the results and ratify Biden’s victory.

After the chamber resumed debate, McConnell said the counting would be completed “by the book” and “we will certify the winner of the 2020 presidential election”.

The counting of the Electoral College votes of the 50 states and Washington D.C., is typically a quadrennial formality for Congress. But Trump’s refusal to concede the election prompted some of his allies in Congress to contest the validity of the results in some of the states won by Biden in November.

Trump encouraged the objections and the protests, calling McConnell and others the “Surrender Caucus” and repeating baseless claims that the election was rigged.

He also egged on his supporters at a protest in Washington just before Congress convened. In front of more than a thousand people gathered at a park south of the White House earlier on Wednesday, Trump said he wouldn’t concede his loss in the election, which he claims without evidence was tainted by fraud.

“We will never give up, we will never concede,” he told the crowd. “We won this election. We won it in a landslide.”

It was not long after that when the crowd began forming at the Capitol. The mob breached police lines and smashed its way into the building, including offices of lawmakers. One woman was shot and killed during the chaos. Members of Congress abruptly suspended their work and eventually they were hustled out of the House and Senate chambers by security.

Republican Representative Mike Gallagher of Wisconsin said the day’s events moved the US into “banana republic territory.”

A growing number of Republicans laid the blame on Trump.

“There’s no question the president formed the mob, the president incited the mob, the president addressed the mob – he lit the flame,” the No. 3 House Republican, Liz Cheney of Wyoming, said on CNN.