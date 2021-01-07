Lebanon goes back into virus lockdown as hospital beds fill up

Lebanon began a 25-day nationwide lockdown on Thursday to combat a surge in coronavirus infections during the holiday season, which has challenged the country’s already battered healthcare sector.

A record 4,166 Covid-19 cases were registered on Wednesday, with 21 more deaths, bringing the total number of cases to 199,925, including more than 2,000 health care workers, and the death toll to 1,550.

As a daily curfew will take effect until February 1, from 6pm until 5am, Health Minister Hamad Hassan said legal action, not just fines, would be taken against violators.

Penalties for non-compliance with the Covid-19 lockdown will increase to a fine of between LBP100,000 ($12) and LBP600,000 ($72) and/or up to three months in prison, the Internal Security Forces announced in a statement.

Arrivals at Beirut Airport will be reduced to 20 percent of January capacity and all passengers will have to undergo two PCRs tests – one on arrival and a second a week later. Passengers must quarantine in a hotel until the first test result, then self-isolate until the second.

Hospitals in Beirut are operating at full capacity and are no longer able to accept Covid-19 patients, while Lebanese Red Cross announced that first responders have been transporting nearly 100 patients a day to hospitals that are now reporting near-full occupancy in beds and intensive care units (ICUs).

“We can no longer receive patients, and the problem is not securing the bed, but rather securing the medical staff to take care of the patient, including doctors and nurses, as we suffer from a severe shortage of doctors and nurses,” Dr Antoine Haddad from the emergency department at Geitaoui Hospital in Beirut told Arabian Business.

Corona emergency entrance at Rafic Hariri Hospital

To curb the shortage in medical staff, Jeitaoui Hospital, along with many hospitals in Lebanon, are hiring freshly graduated nurses.

In light of the refusal of a number of hospitals to receive patients, caretaker Health Minister Hamad Hassan has urged private hospitals to increase their Covid-19 bed capacity within a week, warning that noncompliance will lead to repercussions, including halting access to public insurance services such as the National Social Security Fund.

Distressed Rana Mdawwar told Arabian Business that she didn’t find a hospital bed for her father, 75, who tested positive for Covid-19, in Beirut. “I was told to go to the Bekaa Governorate where there is a vacant bed in a hospital in the city of Zahle. Searching for a bed in a hospital is like looking for a needle in a haystack,” Rana said.

“There are no more beds for coronavirus patients, you have to search elsewhere,” the emergency department at the Hotel Dieu hospital in Beirut said when contacted by Arabian Business.

To make matters worse, pharmacies are witnessing an acute shortage of some medicines that alleviate the symptoms of corona, and there is also an acute shortage of ventilators and other medical equipments.

Lebanon has reserved nearly two million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to fight the coronavirus, but vaccines are still weeks away from arriving. Lebanon hopes to receive its first shipment of coronavirus jabs in mid-February.

Despite a two-week lockdown in mid-November, the numbers have continued to rise. Lockdowns of towns and villages failed to contain new infections and fines for violators did not stop large gatherings.