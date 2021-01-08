Flights set to resume as UAE reopens all borders to Qatar

The UAE will open its borders to Qatar from Saturday, officials have confirmed.

Khalid Abdullah Belhoul, Under-Secretary of the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC), announced that the UAE will begin to end all measures taken against Qatar.

He announced that from Saturday all land, sea and airports will be open for incoming and outgoing movement.

And he added that the UAE will work with Qatar to end all other outstanding issues through bilateral talks.

Seperately, the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) announced the reopening of airspace and resumption of air traffic between the UAE and Qatar from Saturday.

The GCAA said that it will resume scheduled and unscheduled flights between the two countries, in coordination with the civil aviation authorities and national carriers in the UAE.

The AlUla Accord was signed at the 41st annual gathering of the GCC ending the three-year rift between Qatar, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt.

Industry leaders have hailed the end of the Qatar blockade as good for both the jobs market and the wider business climate in the region.

Justin McGuire, co-founder of international recruitment firm – DMCG Global, said: “Hiring will now pick up, I am certain. Companies will be looking at Qatar, naturally because of the World Cup in 2022, but also given the ambitions and wealth. Since the blockade started, one of the biggest hurdles companies faced when hiring in Doha was finding talent.

“Candidates haven’t viewed a role in Doha as an attractive option since the blockade started, especially given the limitations on regional travel and high cost of living. This lifting of the blockade will change that.”

And Scott Cairns, managing director of Dubai-based Creative Business Consultants, said: “We anticipate a flood of investment between the UAE and Qatar upon the borders and trade opening up again. This will be a much-needed shot in the arm for the UAE construction industry which has previously put many projects on hold.

“Inward investment from Qatar could see a reinvigorated construction industry in the UAE as Qataris come shopping for under-priced real estate assets in the UAE.”

The UAE’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash (pictured above) said in a virtual media briefing on Thursday that he expected Gulf states to open their airspace to Qatar and resume trade with the natural-gas powerhouse within a week.

“We have a very good start, putting this matter of Qatar crisis behind us but we do have an issue of re-building confidence and we need to do that,” said Gargash.

The minister said the states expected to “move very quickly” to restore full diplomatic ties. Legal cases that arose between the countries during the rift will be suspended and dropped, he added.

Taimur Khan, head of research at Knight Frank, said the UAE’s tourism sector was likely to be first to see the benefit from the reopening of borders to Qataris.

He said: “In the likes of Dubai, other real estate asset classes such as Dubai’s hospitality sector, are more likely to see an immediate impact as Qatari tourists begin to return to the emirate. Whilst Qatari tourists were not so significant in terms of overall quantum of tourists visiting Dubai, where they accounted for 176,000 out of 14.9 million overnight visitors in 2016, their spending power and affinity towards luxury properties is likely to underpin stronger demand levels in this segment of the market.

“More so, as inbound tourism, both corporate and leisure, increases we will also see the emirate’s retail and F&B sectors also benefit from this trend.”