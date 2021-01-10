Dubai South freezone emerges from 2020 with hundreds of new clients

While 2020 was pivotal for many industry, one freezone in the UAE says it has emerged from a memorable 12 months with hundreds of new clients.

Dubai South announced that its business park succeeded in attracting 650 new companies as well as leasing of 945,488 square feet of space last year despite the impact of coronavirus on industry.

In May last year, as the pandemic began to bite Dubai South Free Zone announced a series of economic stimulus incentives to cushion the financial impact of Covid-19 on individuals and companies.

Measures include introducing flexible payment plans with instalment schemes, as well as waivers of penalties on late renewals and cancellations of contracts and licences.

Customers operating in the free zone will also benefit from a 20 percent reduction on licence fees renewals, while first-year licence fees for new customers in the aviation, logistics and e-commerce sectors and the business park will be waived.

Now officials at Dubai South have revealed these stimulus packages helped the Business Park retain 90 percent of companies operating within it.

Khalifa Al Zaffin, Executive Chairman of Dubai Aviation City Corporation & Dubai South, said, “Last year was an unusual year for everyone, and the challenges it brought about affected most industries across the world, especially brick and mortar ones.

“We are pleased to see that the market has started to return to pre-pandemic levels and that our Business Park surpassed our potential clients’ aspirations. We will spare no effort to serve our discerning customers, drive innovation, and support the emirate’s efforts in boosting the UAE’s post-COVID-19 economy.”

“To meet growing demand, we are currently developing an additional floor in our Business Centre that will be ready by the end of Q1 2021,” he added.

In September, there was more good news for the freezone when Dubai’s sovereign wealth fund announced the launch of Dubai Global Connect (DGC), a 1 million sq m B2B wholesale market in the emirate.

The Investment Corporation of Dubai (ICD) said the market would bring together buyers and sellers to safely and easily trade goods from all over the world, all year round in one central location

Dubai Global Connect (DGC) is a 1 million sq m B2B wholesale market in the emirate

Launched in partnership with Dubai South, the initial focus will be on three sectors which have been identified as being large enough in size, growing, and relevant to the region – furniture and living, food and fashion.

In August research by Savills revealed companies from the healthcare sector were taking up warehousing space and industrial land for build-to-suit projects. This included a spike in enquiry levels and transactions across Dubai South, driven by the near completion of their first e-fulfilment centre measuring approximately 355,000 sq ft.