No cars, no roads, no traffic, Saudi Arabia unveils The Line city of the future at Neom

A totally-pedestrianised city is set to create 380,000 jobs in Saudi Arabia as Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman launched ‘The Line’, the latest piece in the futuristic jigsaw that is the Neom $500 billion giga project.

The Crown Prince unveiled the blueprint for the new city that would be home to million residents, describing the ambitious project as a “blueprint for how people and planet can co-exist in harmony.”

Built around nature, ‘The Line’ will function without cars, roads or traffic, instead being built up of 170km of hyper-connected communities. Ultra-high-speed transit and autonomous mobility solutions will ensure that no journey exceeds 20 minutes within the city.

Once complete the carbon emission-free city aims to contribute almost USD$48 billion to the Saudi economy.

“Throughout history, cities were built to protect their citizens. After the Industrial Revolution, cities prioritised machines, cars and factories over people. In cities that are viewed as the world’s most advanced, people spend years of their lives commuting,” said the Crown Prince.

“By 2050, commute durations will double. By 2050, one billion people will have to relocate due to rising CO2 emissions and sea levels. 90 percent of people breathe polluted air.

“Why should we sacrifice nature for the sake of development? Why should seven million people die every year because of pollution? Why should we lose one million people every year due to traffic accidents? And why should we accept wasting years of our lives commuting.

“Therefore, we need to transform the concept of a conventional city into that of a futuristic one.”