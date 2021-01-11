Dubai expects household consumption to rise 4% as vaccine rollout expands

The escalation expected is based on monitoring and analysis of recent data on aviation and tourism into Dubai and Google’s daily data on the mobility of individuals across malls, restaurants and other entertainment facilities in the emirate, it said.

Dubai Economy, the business unit of the emirate’s government, said on Monday it expects to see a 4 percent growth in household consumption during 2021, compared to last year, following the launch of the Covid-19 vaccination campaign.

Recent data on the tourism and aviation sector reveal that Dubai’s airport remained the busiest globally in passenger movement, it added.

Aviation analytics firm OAG also revealed that the Dubai to London Heathrow air route is the busiest internationally so far in 2021 with more than 190,000 seats.

Dubai Economy also said that the vaccination campaign represents an “important step towards the return to normal life and economic recovery” across various sectors affected by the precautionary measures, particularly labour-intensive activities.

It said residency services, restaurants, and conferences and exhibitions have suffered more than most sectors during the pandemic.

“The arts and entertainment sector is expected to witness a remarkable recovery in the months ahead, especially in terms of activities and facilities that had been affected by physical distancing, such as parties, museum, theatres, cinemas, and various sports activities,” the statement said.

It added that the retail sector is also expected to “gain momentum” as a result of the confidence brought in by the vaccine and increase of footfall across shopping centres.

“The return to normal life is also expected to lead to a reduction in remote working and learning, which will give additional impetus to economic recovery,” Dubai Economy also predicted.

The second phase of the vaccination campaign will begin in April and will target all community members, including Dubai citizens and residents

It added that the “strong interdependencies” between sectors will mean that as more businesses rebound, this will be “clearly reflected in the transport sector”, especially in mass transit, taxis, and school transportation, which were affected by the physical distancing measures.

On Sunday, the UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) said that it had bypassed the milestone of one million doses of the vaccine, providing 1,086,568 doses, with over 250,000 people receiving two doses.

On Monday, it announced that 2,404 new coronavirus cases had been detected in the UAE in the latest 24-hour period, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the UAE to 232,982.

According to the ministry, three deaths due to Covid-19 complications were also recorded, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 711 while 2,252 individuals had fully recovered from the virus.

Dubai Health Authority previously said that the vaccination process will take place across several stages, beginning with the most vulnerable groups until the end of March, including the elderly, frontline workers in public and private sectors, and those working in other vital occupations.

The second phase will begin in April and will target all community members, including Dubai citizens and residents, with the goal of vaccinating 70 percent of the emirate’s population by the end of 2021.