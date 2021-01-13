Why new soft skills will be vital to the post-pandemic Gulf workforce

Coronavirus has disrupted the workforce in the Middle East, increasing the demand for careers in certain sectors and creating soft-skills which are now sought-after for new hires.

Strategy and transformation, technology, digital and healthcare and life sciences are set to be the top sectors for hiring in 2021, according to Jon Ede, regional director of Michael Page Middle East.

The recruitment agency also outlined the new soft skillset that companies in the Middle East will be seeking as the workforce adapts to the “new normal”.

Leadership, resiliency and proactivity were among the skills Ede listed to Arabian Business.

“From our conversations with customers this year, what has become apparent is that clear communication from leaders is more important than ever, particularly around setting the direction for a course through choppy economic waters. Meanwhile, leaders have needed to keep a keen eye on staff wellbeing, whilst ensuring that communication and collaboration evolve in line with a switch to blended ways of working,” said Ede.

“Leaders who not only learn lessons from the pandemic, but bring positive, long-term change within their organisations, will be future-proofing their organisations and also their own careers,” he added.

The importance of resilience has been highlighted given the many challenges faced in the past year, said Ede.

“To be resilient and strong, an individual must accept difficult situations and work with them, not fight against them. Those who possess resilience are more likely to find opportunities in adversity and emerge stronger for the experience which is crucial at a time of huge upheaval and change,” he explained.

“Proactive people see issues before they occur or find new opportunities without being prompted. Not every problem that arises can be foreseen, the most pertinent example being the global pandemic, but those that are proactive are undoubtedly better prepared for the unexpected,” said Ede.

Project management made the list of soft skills with Ede saying it is even more challenging now given the hybrid model of office and remote working being adapted in many workplaces. Professional intelligence and analytical skills were also on the in-demand list.

“Professionals with commercial acumen possess a strong understanding of the broader business world and an organisation’s market and environment, backed by a ready grasp of what the company needs to do to succeed.

Jon Ede, regional director of Michael Page Middle East

“Ultimately, senior stakeholders want to know the potential ramifications of their actions: how can they get to the quickest commercial solution whilst taking on the least amount of risk? Key in this is not to be seen as ‘someone who always says no’ but rather as someone who enables the business to achieve its goals,” explained Ede.

“Trends and data analysis are becoming more commonplace across all sectors. While digital transformation was happening at pace before the pandemic, it has accelerated beyond all recognition for many organisations over the past twelve months.

“This has meant that businesses have needed to change their approach to data and what they do with the information they are capturing from their clients and staff members. Professionals skilled in using insights to drive sales or increase efficiencies are in high demand at the moment,” said Ede.