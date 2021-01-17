Saudi to reopen Qatar embassy in the ‘coming days’

Saudi Arabia is to reopen its embassy in Qatar in the ‘coming days’, according to a statement by the kingdom’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan.

The minister was speaking at the press conference as he hosted visiting dignitaries from Jordan where he revealed the latest step forward since the signing of the AlUla Accord, ending the rift between Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt.

The state news service, the Saudi Press Agency, reported how the minister stressed that full diplomatic relations will be restored. “We hope to re-open embassies in the coming days, it relates only to take logistical steps to re-opening.”

The news builds on the positivity within the Gulf business community which has seen relations between Doha and its previously estranged neighbours restored quickly.

Sharjah-based Air Arabia on Thursday announced plans to fly to Doha from Monday, the first official announcement by a UAE carrier since diplomatic ties were restored with Qatar.

Abu Dhabi’s flag carrier airline Etihad Airways also said in a statement that it is looking forward to flying to Qatar once again as a number of websites that were previously blocked in the UAE, such as Qatar Airways and many Doha-based news titles, were once again available to browse.

An Etihad Airways spokesperson: “Etihad Airways welcomes ties between the UAE and Qatar being restored. As airspace reopens, Etihad looks forward to recommencing services between Abu Dhabi and Doha and once again, supporting growth of trade and tourism between the two nations. Etihad will announce any developments when confirmed.”

Arabian Business reported earlier last week how EgyptAir had announced flights do Doha following the opening of its airspace in the wake of the AlUla Accord, which ended the three-year rift between Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt.