Bahrain attracts $885m direct investments despite Covid impact

Bahrain attracted $885 million in direct investments during 2020 through new companies setting up and expanding in the kingdom, it was revealed on Monday.

Several prominent companies have launched operations in the kingdom, with investments from local, regional and international companies investing in vital sectors including financial services, manufacturing, logistics services, education, healthcare services, real estate, tourism, and ICT.

Khalid Humaidan, chief executive of Bahrain Economic Development Board, said: “Despite the challenges faced across the globe due to Covid-19, we were able to continue the momentum from 2019, attracting hundreds of millions of dollars in investment from around the world.

Khalid Humaidan, chief executive of Bahrain Economic Development Board

“Investors are increasingly turning to the region’s tried-and-tested business environment, where our commitment to building a pro-investor ecosystem is backed up by robust regulation. This, and our longstanding economic diversification efforts, show Bahrain is focused on enabling growth in a wide range of sectors.”

According to the UN Conference on Trade and Development and the IMF, the size of accumulated direct investments compared to the kingdom’s GDP in 2019 was 78 percent – almost double the global average of 42 percent.