UAE sets up new nationwide tourism council to bolster virus recovery plan

A new tourism council has been formed in the UAE, bringing together officials from all the emirates, in a bid to bolster the country’s recovery from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Emirates Tourism Council has been approved by the UAE Cabinet and will be chaired by Dr Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and SMEs, state news agency WAM reported.

It aims to draft a tourism strategy in line with the nation’s aspirations and the UAE Centennial, while integrating all relevant local authorities and departments.

The council will be responsible for suggesting and revising policies and legislation that will support the tourism sector and national tourism development plans, as well as attracting tourism investments.

It will also devise economic incentives to encourage the growth of the sector while establishing a comprehensive national tourism information database and supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) to get involved in the tourism sector.

“Today, we approved the establishment of the Emirates Tourism Council, to coordinate, market and support national tourism plans,” said Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

He added that it was important to work as one national tourism team.

The Emirates Tourism Council has been approved by the UAE Cabinet and will be chaired by Dr Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi

The council’s members include the Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism, the Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing-Dubai, the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority, the Ajman Tourism Development Department, the Umm Al Qaiwain Department of Tourism and Archaeology, the Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority and the Fujairah Tourism and Antiquities Authority.

During a UAE Cabinet meeting on Sunday, Sheikh Mohammed said 2020 was an “exceptional year full of national achievements”, despite the challenges caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

He was also optimistic that 2021 would be a different and exceptional year.

“The UAE is beginning a new decade while continuing its journey of prosperity and leadership, as well as looking forward to accomplishing greater achievements and reinforcing its economic, education, community and health sectors. Nothing will deter us from leading the race to the future,” he said.

Dr Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and SMEs

The Cabinet also approved a move to allow foreign university students to invite family members to the UAE, as long as they can afford suitable housing.

The resolution aims to achieve moral stability, which will support the country’s education sector and reinforce its position as a leading global destination for work and study, WAM said.

“We have approved some amendments to our national residence and citizenship procedures by allowing foreign students to sponsor their families, providing they can afford it,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

Sheikh Mohammed added: “We approved changes in the residency and nationality procedures in the country by enabling foreign students to bring their families whenever they have the financial means.The UAE has become a regional educational destination with more than 77 universities and tens of thousands of students annually.”