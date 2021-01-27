Saudi wealth fund boss says ‘fresh thinking’ set to drive future investments

“There has never been a better opportunity for sustainable impact investing,” according to Yasser Al-Rumayyan, governor of the Public Investment Fund, as he opened the fourth edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) in Riyadh on Wednesday afternoon.

The two-day international platform, which is being held under the theme of The Neo-Renaissance, will witness expert-led debate between global leaders, investors and innovators, as they reimagine the global economy amid the crippling coronavirus pandemic.

Al-Rumayyan also said there is an “unprecedented opportunity for fresh thinking” to reimagine economies that better serve humanity and the global community.

He said: “We’re ready today for something new, not to return to the status quo.”

The Future Investment Initiative (FII) in Riyadh, is “one of the most important platforms in the world” in terms of attracting investment, according to the institute’s CEO Richard Attias.

“We think, in terms of attracting FII, this has become one of the most important platforms in the world,” said Attias, pictured below.

He added that host city Riyadh is becoming a “central hub in the global economy” and that the economy is shifting from “west to east”.

At a media briefing for the fourth edition of the event, which was delayed from last year as a result of coronavirus restrictions, Attias told those in attendance and virtually from around the world that they had to turn away more than 20 speakers in order to comply with Covid measures.

Speakers will be featuring in person and digitally from the Middle East region as well as New York, Paris, Beijing and Mumbai, and include Princess Reema Bint Bandar Al Saud, Saudi Ambassador to the US; Yasir Al-Rumayyan, governor of the Public Investment Fund; Mohammed Alabbar, founder of Emaar Properties; Lord Grimstone of Boscobel, Minister for Investment UK, department for international trade; and Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries.

Attias said that 8,000 people are expected to follow the conference over the two days, which will run throughout late afternoon and into the evening (GST) in order to capture audiences from both the US and China simultaneously.

Key areas of discussion will include sustainability, robotics, artificial intelligence and healthcare.

Attias said: “The world has an unprecedented opportunity to embrace an era of reinvention that will lead to a new chapter for humanity, and that is why we chose the theme of ‘The Neo-Renaissance’.”

Attias added that the fifth edition of the event is scheduled to be held later this year, from October 26-28.