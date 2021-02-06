UAE’s citizenship move set to lure ‘top British performers’ – experts

The UAE’s move to extend Emirati nationality to global investors and professionals under certain conditions could lure “top British performers” with the promise of a “long-term horizon”, according to experts.

Under the new law, investors, professionals, special talents and their families can acquire Emirati nationality under certain conditions.

Specific categories can acquire citizenship including investors, doctors, specialists, inventors, scientists and individuals with creative talents such as intellectuals and artists.

The step aims to attract more bright minds to the Emirati community in a way that contributes to the development and prosperity of the country.

The new nationality law and its “promise of permanence” could attract leading lights from Britain’s established scientific community, said Joe Hepworth, CEO of trade and investment advisor British Centres for Business.

“You could see top performers arrive from the [science] field, particularly as there’s a growing array of R&D activities at UAE universities that leaders in this area would be interested in,” said Hepworth (pictured below), adding that the UAE would need to sustain an “underpinning” of original and exciting research activity to attract and maintain the talent influx.

Timely move

Kevin Dunseath, director of the Dubai Centre for London’s City University, hailed the new citizenship law as “timely”, given the large number of British expats who currently call the UAE home.

There are between 100,000 and 200,000 Brits living in the UAE – a figure that has grown from around 20,000 in 2008, according to a report from Abu Dhabi’s Hoxton Capital Management.

“The new citizenship law will give British expats more security and the chance to make the UAE their long-term home,” Dunseath said.

“It will also attract new British investors and talent, such as business people, engineers, construction managers, researchers and creatives,” he said, adding that research leaders are particularly sought after as the UAE seeks to bolster its domestic R&D capacity.

Brits, and other global expats, would be drawn to retiring in the UAE because of its cultural diversity, safe and stable environment, attractive climate and favourable income tax jurisdiction, Dunseath added.

Attracting new blood

Chris Doyle, director of the London-based Council for Arab British Understanding (Caabu), hailed the new citizenship law as a “sensible move” aimed at attracting talented professionals with specialist skills to the UAE.

“It’s basically a way to infuse the UAE economy with new blood and skills. By opening up the system, it is a radical change from the previous situation where citizenship was restricted to born-Emiratis,” Doyle said.

“The UAE remains a very attractive prospect for global expats. Many Britons go to the Emirates for all sorts of reasons: economic, financial, climate and lifestyle. The new citizenship law could add an additional attraction,” he said, adding that the UK is an advanced economy with a high-skills base and advanced educational sector.

“There are many British people with the sorts of skills that could fit into the required categories for citizenship,” Doyle, pictured below, said.

Lifestyle choice

A survey of 1,126 British expats by Abu Dhabi-based Hoxton Capital Management, conducted in July 2019, revealed that 41 percent of Brits in the Middle East moved to the region to improve their lifestyle, with 10 percent doing so for an adventure.

A further nine percent moved to join family already living in a Gulf state.

Chris Ball, partner at Hoxton Capital Management, told Arabian Business: “It’s difficult to identify a single reason for individuals not returning to the UK, but our research indicates that most people leave Britain for the Gulf seeking an improved lifestyle. We believe that people find what they’re looking for in terms of lifestyle and simply prefer their new lives abroad.”

Conditions that must be met to qualify for a UAE passport:

Investors are required to own a property in the UAE.

Doctors and specialists must be specialised in a unique scientific discipline or any other scientific principles that are highly required in the UAE. The applicant must have a practical experience of not less than 10 years, in addition to obtaining membership in a reputable organisation in his field of specialisation.

Scientists are required to be an active researcher in a university or research centre or in the private sector, with a practical experience of not less than 10 years in the same field. It is also mandatory to obtain a recommendation letter from recognised scientific institutions in the UAE.

Inventors are required to obtain one or more patents that are approved by the UAE Ministry of Economy or any other reputable international body, in addition to a recommendation letter from the Economy Ministry.

Individuals with creative talents such as intellectuals and artists should be pioneers in the culture and art fields and winners of one or more international award. A recommendation letter from related government entities is mandatory as well.

The UAE citizenship offers a wide range of benefits including the right to establish or own commercial entities and properties. As per the amendments, the citizenship can be withdrawn upon breach of the conditions.