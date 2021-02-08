Kuwaiti PM sympathises with SMEs amid lockdown ‘suffering’ as borders close

Kuwait’s Prime Minster Sheikh Sabah Khaled Hamad Al Sabah has expressed his understanding of the challenges faced by entrepreneurs and owners of SMEs affected by the lockdown measures to curb the spread of coronavirus.

National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Ali Al Ghanim said in a statement issued on Monday that he had met the premier who was “cooperative and understanding, and is working to resolve issues related to health precautionary measures and to alleviate the suffering of business owners and activities.”

This comes in as Kuwait’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation announced that the country’s borders will close to non-Kuwaiti citizens for two weeks effective Sunday, in line with government health directives.

The announcement, made through the Directorate’s Twitter account, clarified that first degree relatives of citizens and workers registered on the Belsalamah platform are exempt from the travel ban.

Earlier in January, Kuwait had announced the suspension of flights to and from the UK effective from January 6.

Al Ghanim said he believed that violations committed by some storeowners should not be generalised, as the matter calls for tougher punishment for the violator and not to punish those who adhere to regulations.

Al Ghanim stressed that he “hopes His Highness the Prime Minister and those concerned in the government would listen to the suffering of small business leaders, today or tomorrow at the latest, in order to provide solutions to quickly take measures and help owners from going bankrupt.”

With regard to sports activity, Al-Ghanim said, “it is true that there are some violations that must be stopped, especially attendance by fans for some matches,” indicating at the same time that “when violations occur, they must be met they must be met with conditions, penalties and procedures towards those who violate, and not to stop sports activity as a whole.”