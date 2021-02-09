Central bank boss sees UAE economic growth returning in 2021

The UAE’s central bank stood by its forecast for a return to growth in 2021 after lower crude prices and pandemic restrictions hit the Arab world’s second-largest economy.

“Economic activity is still subdued but recovering,” governor Abdulhamid Saeed Alahmadi said. The government will continue to diversify the economy, fund infrastructure improvements and encourage private investment, he said.

In December, the bank forecast growth of 2.5 percent in 2021.

Utilisation of a stimulus program of capital and liquidity measures to help the economy through the global health crisis has fallen to about 50 percent of its peak, he said, indicating “that banks are now gradually coming back to manage their credit books and navigate the way forward.”

The nation’s lenders and financial institutions reported “encouraging” results last year showing resilience in the banking system, the governor said. Gross assets, deposits and lending all increased marginally in 2020.

Abdulhamid Saeed Alahmadi, Governor of the Central Bank of the UAE

“The rapid pace of vaccination is a great comfort,” the governor added.

The UAE has rolled out an aggressive inoculation program and aims to vaccinate 50 percent of its 10 million population by the end of March.

The governor also said the central bank has approved banks’ requests for more than AED15 billion ($4.2 billion) in dividends, adding that the central bank and the government stand ready to help businesses amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

The International Monetary Fund predicts the economy to rise 1.3 percent this year after having contracted an estimated 6.6 percent in 2020.