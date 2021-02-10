Third of CEOs expect business to return to pre-pandemic levels this year

More than a third of CEOs expect a rebound in economic activity to pre-pandemic levels in the second half of this year, according to a new global survey.

The poll, shared exclusively with Arabian Business by EMA Partners, an executive search and leadership advisory firm, said 36 percent of business leaders from across regions including the Middle East are optimistic about prospects in the coming months.

The survey confirmed that only limited number of companies in select sectors benefitted from the pandemic.

The survey, conducted among senior executives of over 400 companies spread across 25 countries during the last two months of 2020, also said 17 percent were more bullish about a faster rebound in economic activities – by June – while another 17 percent were less optimistic with a rebound being seen only in the first half of 2022.

The remaining CEOs were either non-committal on expressing a timeline for the recovery or opted not to respond to this question.

Video of Youtube-1612959254

On the issue of how has Covid-19 crisis impacted their organisations, 17 percent firms said their businesses were growing while 27 percent experienced a decline in business but without having to cut staff and the same percentage saying business is at the same level.

The survey was also an eye opener on the role of governments across the world in their responses to supporting the corporate sector during the crisis.

A vast majority of chief executives – 67 percent – claimed their companies received no support from the government, while 13 percent said they receive payroll subsidies and 11 percent said they receive temporary unemployment benefits.

“Apart from support from government authorities, availability of venture capital, digital transformation activities during this period, what has really transformed is the ‘collaboration within organisations’ to a very large extent,” Amarjeet Dutta, partner at EMA Partners, UAE, told Arabian Business.

Amarjeet Dutta, partner at EMA Partners, UAE

The survey was also equally revealing on the issue of remote working and its impact on company managers and employees.

According to the survey, 26 percent companies said as many as 75-100 percent of their employees currently work remotely, while the ratio for remote working was between 50-75 percent for 20 percent of the companies surveyed.

For 26 percent, the percentage of remote working employees was less than 25 percent of their total workforce.

Up to 40 percent of companies said they considered remote working as efficient as working in an office but for 18 percent, remote working was less efficient.

The survey findings will be significant for the UAE, with the recent announcement on increased levels of remote working for the employees of Abu Dhabi government and semi-government employees, while reducing the attendance to 30 percent in these offices.

Majority of the companies surveyed said they are planning to continue with the remote working model in the post-pandemic period.

The biggest challenge for managers at a majority of companies (52 percent) was maintaining team spirit among their employees, the survey showed, while the biggest concern for employees was striking the balance between family obligations, children and workload.

Large numbers also said lack of communication with colleagues (47 percent) and psychological stress (45 percent) were also serious concerns.

“The biggest challenge the employee engagement teams and HR managers face today is the blurring of lines between home and office through the pandemic,” the global HR head at a GCC-based consumer products major, who did not wish to be identified, told Arabian Business.

“Not everyone has the luxury of large living areas, and this has led to video calls invading the privacy of children undergoing online schooling and other members of the family having to tip-toe around the office and school running simultaneously from home,” the HR expert added.

According to the survey, the top three HR priorities for organisations currently are people engagement (51 percent), mental health and well-being of employees (48 percent) and maintaining high performance of employees while they work remotely (36 percent).

For organisations, the top priority continues to be the safety and wellbeing of employees (58 percent), along with the financial performance of the company and customer retention (40 percent each).

“A large number of organisations, including typical matrixed multinationals, prior to Covid-19 were efficient but partially worked in silos. That has changed to a large extent now. Not only has collaboration seen a significant high within organizations, but this has extended even external to organisations and is evident from the number of deals that we have seen over the past few months,” Dutta said.

Interestingly, the majority of the companies surveyed said they are planning to continue with the remote working model in the post-pandemic period.

Chief executives at 57 percent companies said they would apply a hybrid work option – remote and office work – while 20 percent said they planned to return to the office as it was before after the pandemic. For 14 percent companies, a decision on the future mode of work is yet to be taken.

According to the survey, 57 percent of companies said they have accelerated their digital roadmap in the wake of the pandemic while a further 11 percent said they have created a digital roadmap due to Covid-19.