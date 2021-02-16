Will Saudi Arabia’s ‘bold move’ prompt global majors to rethink their regional HQs?

News that Saudi Arabia will stop signing contracts with international companies from 2024 unless they have their regional headquarters in the kingdom has been described as a “bold move” by a leading business expert.

Scott Cairns, managing director of Dubai-based Creation Business Consultants, told Arabian Business the decision will pose a direct challenge to those companies who are currently headquartered in Dubai and are interested in winning Saudi government work.

He said: “Overall, it is a bold move that will see multi-nationals re-evaluating their projects pipeline and talent pool to see if they make the large step in the coming years.”

Starting on January 1, 2024, the Saudi government and state-backed institutions will stop signing contracts with foreign companies that base their Middle East headquarters in any other country in the region, according to a statement from the Saudi Press Agency, attributed to an official source. The move is intended to limit “economic leakage” and boost job creation, the unidentified official said.

“Dubai headquartered companies will need to re-evaluate their regional presence and do the maths on what this announcement could mean,” said Cairns.

“Those companies that are budgeting to profit from awards out of the giga-projects over the coming 5-10 years will need to do a calculation on what work they will be potentially foregoing if they shift.”

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has opened the kingdom’s economy with a series of reforms in recent years as part of the country’s Vision 2030 agenda – which aims to diversify the economy away from oil and attract foreign talent and investment – while touting $6 trillion in investment opportunities over the next decade.

On the latest announcement, Scott Livermore, ICAEW economic advisor and chief economist at Oxford Economics, told Arabian Business: “This is a ramping up in Vision-competition, and Saudi Arabia has significant pull given its market size and opportunities presented by Vision 2030.

“Over the longer term, it is likely that Saudi Arabia will draw businesses from Dubai and Bahrain, but the rate at which it does so partly depends on the policy details and how the new regulations will be rolled out.”

Saudi’s Crown Prince has pushed a $800 billion strategy to double the size of Riyadh and turn it into a global hub, while the Royal Commission for Riyadh City has targeted attracting as many as 500 foreign companies to set up their regional headquarters in the capital over the next ten years.

Earlier this month it was announced that 24 companies had already confirmed their switch to Saudi, including Deloitte, Bechtel and PepsiCo.

The move signals “competition on steroids” within the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), according to Ziad Daoud, chief emerging markets economist at Bloomberg Economics. Still, it’s “hard to see the decision being fully implemented. Expect a lot of slippage and exemptions”, he added.

The UAE has already started pushing forward on efforts to make the country more attractive to foreign firms and encourage expatriates to put down deeper roots. It has decriminalised cohabitation of unmarried couples, allowed expatriates to marry, divorce and use inheritance laws of their home countries, and removed a requirement to have a license to consume alcohol.

Livermore said: “There is a growing realisation in key countries across the region of the importance of attracting and retaining foreign investment and talent in order to stimulate non-oil growth and diversify economies. We have seen it recently with reforms in the UAE around visas and citizenship, and 100 percent foreign ownership of onshore companies.

“Saudi Arabia flexing its muscle is the latest instalment in this competition and countries across the GCC will likely to continue to investigate how to improve their competitive position in attracting foreign involvement in their economies.”

Challenging Dubai won’t be easy, though. The glitzy emirate still offers an array of advantages over the kingdom for international companies even as the Saudi Crown Prince revises laws and loosens social restrictions.

Cairns said: “Dubai has long been a favoured location for expatriates due to its more Western-like approach to foreigners. Whilst KSA has been making its environment more liberal for Westerners, it remains to be seen if that will go far enough to attract some of the top talent that has called Dubai home for a long time.

“If many of the large multinationals do look to relocate, we would anticipate that those Westerners not willing to move will boost the local talent pool as they wish to remain where they have called home for years.”

Nicholas Maclean, managing director of CBRE MENAT, added: “It is understandable why the government of Saudi Arabia may feel aggrieved that a significant proportion of fees paid in consultancy may end up outside of the Kingdom. A view, which I am sure, is shared by many countries.

“Ultimately however the Government will have to balance both the availability of expertise with its desire to see it ‘home’ based and proscriptiveness with pragmatism for their interaction with these commercial organisations.”