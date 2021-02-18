Investment minister: why global majors should pick Saudi Arabia for regional HQs

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Investment has said a decision to stop signing contracts with international companies from 2024 unless they have their regional headquarters in the kingdom will help localise expertise and knowledge.

In a statement to the Saudi Press Agency, Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih said that the decision will “improve the investment environment and contribute to the development and expansion of international companies’ business”.

Al-Falih said Saudi Arabia’s membership in the G20, the size of its economy, its “gigantic investment opportunities” and its purchasing power are among the factors why international companies should set up regional headquarters in the kingdom.

He added the announcement that 24 international companies are moving their headquarters to Riyadh was “the first step in this direction”.

Al-Falih said that this approach will contribute to achieving the goals of the kingdom’s Vision 2030, which focuses on empowering the private sector, enhancing its role in economic development, creating jobs, and increasing its contribution to the gross domestic product.

Al-Falih also said that the recent announcement by Saudi Crown Prince Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz regarding a shake-up of the local legislative system will also strengthen the kingdom’s position as a preferred global investment destination.

While legislation will still be rooted in Islamic law, the codification “will contribute to the predictability of rulings” and “limit individualism in issuing verdicts,” the Crown Prince, also known as MBS, said in a statement published last week.

Analysts told Arabian Business on Tuesday that the Saudi decision would pose a challenge to those companies who are currently based in Dubai but are keen on winning Saudi government work.

Scott Cairns, managing director of Dubai-based Creation Business Consultants, said: “Overall, it is a bold move that will see multi-nationals re-evaluating their projects pipeline and talent pool to see if they make the large step in the coming years.”

“Dubai headquartered companies will need to re-evaluate their regional presence and do the maths on what this announcement could mean,” said Cairns.

The Saudi Crown Prince has opened the kingdom’s economy with a series of reforms in recent years as part of the country’s Vision 2030 agenda – which aims to diversify the economy away from oil and attract foreign talent and investment – while touting $6 trillion in investment opportunities over the next decade.

Scott Livermore, ICAEW economic advisor and chief economist at Oxford Economics, told Arabian Business: “Over the longer term, it is likely that Saudi Arabia will draw businesses from Dubai and Bahrain, but the rate at which it does so partly depends on the policy details and how the new regulations will be rolled out.”

Saudi’s Crown Prince has pushed a $800 billion strategy to double the size of Riyadh and turn it into a global hub, while the Royal Commission for Riyadh City has targeted attracting as many as 500 foreign companies to set up their regional headquarters in the capital over the next 10 years.

Earlier this month it was announced that 24 companies had already confirmed their switch to Saudi, including Deloitte, Bechtel and PepsiCo.

The UAE has already started pushing forward on efforts to make the country more attractive to foreign firms and encourage expatriates to put down deeper roots. It has decriminalised cohabitation of unmarried couples, allowed expatriates to marry, divorce and use inheritance laws of their home countries, and removed a requirement to have a license to consume alcohol.

On Wednesday, Dubai International Financial Centre announced that global payment technology major Adyen, a company that has a market capitalisation of $80 billion, had selected the financial hub to set up its regional HQ.