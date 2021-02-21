Bahrain ranked in top five globally for FDI strategy

Bahrain’s capital Manama has been named the fifth globally amongst cities of all sizes and first amongst small and mid-sized cities for FDI strategy in the 2021 Global cities of the Future index produced by the Financial Times’ fDi Intelligence magazine.

Both Abu Dhabi and Dubai similarly ranked in the top 10, with the former placing sixth and the latter eighth.

Bahrain Economic Development Board’s chief executive, Khalid Humaidan, said: “In 2019, FDI stock made up 80 percent of our nominal GDP which is double the world average. We are very proud of this achievement and for being recognised for our FDI strategy. What is more promising is that three GCC cities have ranked in the top ten, highlighting the clear attraction for FDI in the region.

“This independent recognition is further confirmation that our board has set the right strategy for us to go forward and they continue to be supportive of our agenda.”

The kingdom’s FDI strategy is pinned on a diverse multi-sectoral approach which is showing results and gaining recognition, as evidenced by Bahrain’s leading performance in the survey.

In addition to the kingdom’s ranking in FDI strategy, Bahrain was also ranked highly in cost-effectiveness and business friendliness, being sixth globally and third in MENA, and seventh globally and second in MENA respectively for small and mid-sized cities.

Khalid Humaidan, chief executive officer, Bahrain Economic Development Board.

Bahrain has undertaken an ambitious and comprehensive programme of economic reform, which has been further recognised by other independent studies and surveys. The 2020 World Bank Doing Business Report named Bahrain the fourth most improved country in the world, and research by KPMG in a Cost of Doing Business Report highlighted that Bahrain is between 20-30 percent more cost-effective than some of its neighbours across multiple industries.