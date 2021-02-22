UAE and Qatari delegations meet in Kuwait to follow up on Al-Ula Declaration

Emirati and Qatari delegates met on Monday in Kuwait, in the first meeting between the two countries after the Al-Ula Declaration was signed , thawing tensions between the Gulf states which had been at odds since 2017.

The Al-Ula Declaration was signed January 5 at the conclusion of the GCC Summit in Saudi Arabia, marking an official end to the Gulf crisis.

“The two sides discussed joint mechanisms and procedures to implement the Al-Ula Declaration and underscored the importance of preserving Gulf unity, developing joint action in the interest of Gulf Cooperation Council countries and their citizens, and achieving stability and prosperity in the region,” a statement from UAE state media WAM said.

The UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt severed diplomatic, trade and transport ties with Qatar in June 2017 as the Arab Quartet accused Doha of sponsoring terrorism, and meddling in the internal affairs of other Gulf nations, claims Qatar has denied for years.

The states were able to find a “resolution to all areas of difference”, and agreed to a “restoration of all diplomatic ties”, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan told reporters at the time. “It will be a strong and important foundation to the future of the region and its stability.”

While transport was halted for three years, Saudi Arabia has recently reopened its air space to Qatar, considered a key breakthrough in ending the dispute.