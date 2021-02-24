The Middle East is the world’s first post-Covid economy, experts say

The Arabian Business Forum 2021 was based around the question, is the Middle East the world’s first post-Covid-19 economy?

It already is, according to panellist Stephen Anderson, Middle East Strategy and Markets Leader, for PwC Middle East.

“I’d take the question mark away. I think we’re moving in such a positive way forward,” Anderson said. He was joined on the panel by Lal Bhatia, chairman, Hilshaw Group and Jassim AlSeddiqi, group CEO of Shuaa Capital.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) projects the real GDP of the UAE to shrink by 6.6 percent in 2020 as a result of the twin shocks the coronavirus and low oil prices.

Throughout the crisis individual emirates announced respective fiscal packages in addition to the AED16 billion revealed by the UAE cabinet for the country – with the combined size of the encouragement programmes exceeding AED120 billion.

The country has been widely praised for its response to the global pandemic, which initially saw the implementation of strict lockdown measures, before a gradual reopening from May last year.

Stephen Anderson, global advisory markets leader at consultancy giants PwC.

Bhatia, who this year moved his company headquarters to Dubai, said: “Many countries, first of all, came in with this one-size-fits-all fiscal monetary policy, but Dubai was the first country that used a no-nonsense approach towards recognising that this was a health crisis, so let’s fix the health issues first.

“We had lockdowns, effective monitoring, that led Dubai to be in pole position, unlike other countries that are coming up with a plan to fix the Covid crisis now.”

Anderson agreed that the health response has been “fantastic” and added that the brand of Dubai and the UAE will be “enhanced enormously” as a result of the swift actions taken.

The UAE has announced a series of reforms in recent years designed to encourage foreign investment and promote its position as a global hub. This includes offering golden visas, retirement visas, remote working initiatives and a relaxation on company ownership regulations.

Dubai has also decriminalised cohabitation of unmarried couples, allowed expatriates to marry, divorce and use inheritance laws of their home countries, and removed a requirement to have a license to consume alcohol.

Lal Bhatia, chairman, HilshawGroup

“In a nutshell, the UAE is open for business,” said Bhatia. “Despite the Covid-19, despite the crisis, you can form a company here in seven days or less, you can get a visa in three days or less. Compare that to many other countries, the so-called financial hubs of the world, they’re still closed.

“As an investor, what do we look for? What do we need? It goes down to the basic facts. Can I form a company in seven days in any other part of the world? There could be some, but my research says no. It’s the ease of doing business.”

Further reports suggest the economy of the UAE is expected to grow 2.5 percent in 2021, boosted by the hosting of the previously postponed Expo 2020 Dubai, which is scheduled to start in October.

The UAE’s reputation is also being enhanced by its hugely successful vaccination programme – it is among the leading countries in the, with more than 5.6 million jags completed already.

Jassim AlSeddiqi, group CEO of Shuaa Capital.

“I think we’re past the peak of the second wave and I believe that, very soon, most of the adult population will be vaccinated. This is going to be the main driver for the recovery,” AlSeddiqi said.

Shuaa Capital, which boasts assets under management worth over $14bn and recorded a net profit of AED125 million last year, up 166 percent year-on-year from AED47 million in 2019.

“Naturally e-commerce and technology has been a big beneficiary of the pandemic globally and also regionally. More recently, energy has been on the radar screen of a lot of investors and when I say energy, not only the conventional oil and gas, but more into the environmentally friendly clean energy and this is becoming much more attractive,” AlSeddiqi said.