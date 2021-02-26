UAE free zones grow by 4.4% to host 60,000 companies

The total number of companies operating in UAE free trade zones grew by 4.4 percent to around 60,600 by end of mid-February 2021 compared to the year-earlier period.

According to the UAE’s National Economic Register (NER), businesses operating in UAE free zones account for over eight percent of the total number of companies registered in the UAE, with most based in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

“The growth is reflective of the successful business continuity and disaster recovery plans adopted by the UAE to lure foreign business to work across the nation amidst the global economic slowdown triggered by the Covid-19 since the second quarter of 2020,” it said in a statement carried by state news agency WAM.

There are over 44 free zones in the UAE. They are specifically designed to draw foreign investments with easier start-up processes, labour and immigration procedures, primarily 100 percent ownership for all nationalities, coupled with other incentives.

However, the recent changes to laws governing the foreign ownership of firms in the UAE could cast a question mark over the future role of the country’s free zone areas.

In November it was announced that the UAE is to abolish the need for companies to have Emirati shareholders, in a major shake-up of foreign ownership laws aimed at attracting investment into an economy reeling from the coronavirus and a decline in oil prices.

While the move has been largely welcomed as a positive step forward, it has left question marks over the numerous free zones operating within the country, which were previously the default position for foreign companies looking to trade in the country with the offer of 100 percent foreign ownership.

Nicholas Maclean, managing director, CBRE, MENAT region, told Arabian Business at the time of the announcement that the impact on the free zone jurisdictional boundaries could be “significant” while Hisham Al Gurg, CEO of SEED Group, said he believed the law will create a “new challenge” for free zones to find ways to compete with the onshore.

The amendments to the 2015 commercial companies’ law were the latest in a series of measures aimed at liberalising business activity in the UAE, where foreigners comprise more than 80 percent of the population.

The amendments are designed to reduce costs for companies and attract foreign entrepreneurs often put off by regulations demanding they hand 51 percent of their business to locals in order to operate onshore.