Dubai businesses see exports surge to Central and West Africa

Exports from Dubai to Central and West Africa increased by 85 percent and 57 percent, respectively, in January compared to the same month the previous year.

The total value of member companies’ exports targeting the African continent reached AED2.9 billion ($790 million) during the same month, marking a 4.2 percent year-on-year increase, despite Covid-19-related economic headwinds.

The figures were revealed in a statement released by the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Monday.

Information from the Chamber’s Certificates of Origin (COO) database shows that Africa’s share of the total declared value of Dubai Chamber members’ world exports was 18 percent in January 2021, up from 16 percent from the corresponding month in 2020.

Egypt represents the most important country in Northern Africa for Dubai Chamber members trading with the continent, accounting for 78 percent of exports targeting this sub-region.

Sudan is in second place with a share of 11 percent and Algeria third with 6 percent. Libya and Morocco each accounted for a 2 percent share, while Tunisia came in sixth with a share of 1 percent.

In terms of annual growth, Egypt and Sudan were in a leading position among Northern Africa countries with 18 percent and 21 percent year-on-year growth, respectively.

South Africa accounts for the lion’s share of Dubai Chamber members’ exports to Southern Africa, with three quarters of shipments to this sub-region going to the country. Botswana makes up another 20 percent of exports, with the country’s low base value in January 2020 enabling it to realise a nearly threefold year-on-year increase.

The data also showed that smaller economies in the five sub-regions in Africa are accelerating their import growth, a trend supported by recent policies and strategies adopted by many African countries to accelerate economic development, which creates plenty of new export opportunities for Dubai-based trading companies.