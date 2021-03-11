Dubai gov’t CEOs face new appraisals to boost public sector performance

A new performance management system for CEOs of government entities has been approved by Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

The decision aims to increase the productivity and competitiveness of Dubai’s public sector and contribute to achieving the government’s strategic goals, a statement said.

The performance management system aligns the objectives of government entities with the performance of its CEOs and outlines clear and tangible indicators to evaluate CEOs.

It seeks to facilitate increased transparency and accountability in performance assessment and promote excellence and innovation in leadership positions, the statement added.

The new decision authorises the Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR) to issue and update the system. The DGHR will also prepare appraisal reports and submit them to The Executive Council of Dubai.

A competencies and performance committee will be formed to assess the performance of the CEO of any department that does not have a board of directors or board of trustees.

The CEO will be evaluated based on his vision and leadership, achievements, relations with stakeholders and organisational performance. If the CEO receives ‘below expectations’ appraisals for two years in a row, the assessors will notify DGHR to take necessary actions.