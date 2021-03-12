UAE establishes $10bn fund to invest in key Israeli sectors

The UAE has announced the establishment of a $10 billion fund aimed at investing in key sectors of the Israeli economy.

According to state news agency WAM, the fund announcement followed a “constructive phone call” between Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of Israel.

Through this fund, the UAE will invest in and alongside Israel across sectors including energy, manufacturing, water, space, healthcare and agri-tech.

WAM said the investment fund will support development initiatives to promote regional economic cooperation between the two countries. It added that fund allocations will derive from government and private sector institutions.

The fund builds on the historic Abraham Accord and aims to bolster economic ties between two of the region’s biggest economies, unlocking investments and partnership opportunities to drive socio-economic progress.

The initiative is an integral part of the historic peace accord signed by the UAE and Israel with the United States’ support (pictured above), and is a manifestation of the “new spirit of friendship and cooperation between the three countries”.

On Thursday, it was also reported that the UAE and Israel have started talks to establish a quarantine-free travel corridor.

The Middle Eastern nations, which have the world’s fastest inoculation programmes, aim to implement the travel agreement for people fully vaccinated against the coronavirus in April.

Separately, companies from the two countries agreed to develop a counter-drone system, showing the bilateral ties spreading to the sensitive defence sector.

The UAE became the third Arab country to establish full diplomatic relations with Israel and the first in the Gulf. The two sides share a desire to combat Iran’s influence in the region, and have promised cooperation on investments and technology.

The corridor will facilitate travel for commercial, tourism and official purposes. If established, it will likely be a model for countries looking to vaccines as a way to open up air travel, which has all but ground to a halt since the virus started to spread last year.