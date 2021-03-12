Saudi king sacks high ranking officials including Minister of Hajj and Umrah

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman on Friday issued royal orders as he sacked a number of high ranking officials in the Gulf kingdom.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, King Salman relieved Dr Mohammed Saleh bin Taher Benten of his post as Minister of Hajj and Umrah and replacing him with Issam bin Saad bin Saeed in an acting role in addition to his existing job of Minister of State and member of the Cabinet.

No reason was given for the dismissal.

The Saudi leader also terminated the service of the president of the Supreme Administrative Court, Sheikh Ibrahim bin Suleiman bin Abdullah Al-Rasheed, appointing Sheikh Ali bin Suleiman bin Ali Al-Sa’awi as his replacement.

Abdulhadi bin Ahmed Al-Mansouri, president of the General Authority of Civil Aviation, was also sacked and replaced by Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al-Duailej, SPA reported.

In other royal orders, the king appointed Abdulhadi bin Ahmed Al-Mansouri as assistant to the Minister of Foreign Affairs for Executive Affairs and relieved Mohammad bin Tuwailea Al-Sulami of his post as the assistant Minister at the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development.

Maher bin Abdulrahman bin Ibrahim Al-Qasim has also been appointed as Deputy Minister of Human Resources and Social Development while Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz Al-Arifi has been named as Assistant Minister of Transport.

The king also appointed Dr Samir bin Abdulaziz bin Mohammed Al-Tabib as advisor at the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers.